J.T. Miller's wife Natalie gets emotional over husband's Vancouver Canucks tribute video by fan

New York Rangers center J.T. Miller's wife Natalie shared her emotions about her husband leaving the Vancouver Canucks. On Friday, Natalie reacted to a reel a fan posted on Instagram.

Ad

Natalie reposted it on her Instagram Story and added a heartfelt caption.

“This made me emotional. What an edit,” Natalie wrote.

(Credit: IG/@nataliemiller22_)

Instagram account @frostbitefilms posted a clip featuring Miller’s trade to the Canucks in 2019 and some of his most memorable moments from his time with the franchise.

Ad

Trending

“A tribute and a thank you to my favourite player of all time,” Frost Bite Films captioned.

Ad

The Vancouver Canucks traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers on Jan. 31. It was carried out under a cloud as rumors of a rift between Miller and fellow Vancouver star Elias Pettersson had been in the air for months. Despite neither player going public about the rumored dispute, analysts and fans speculated whether either player would be leaving the franchise.

Three days before Miller was traded, Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford admitted that the rift between Miller and Pettersson was unfixable.

Ad

“I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved,” Rutherford said, via the Globe and Mail. “But it only gets resolved for a short period of time and then it festers again, and so it certainly appears like there’s not a good solution that would keep this group together.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Miller has recorded points in his last three games for the Rangers.

Natalie Miller shares the story of how she learned about J.T. Miller leaving the Vancouver Canucks

Natalie Miller went on the “Never Offside” podcast hosted by NHL players' wives Cat Toffoli and Julie Petry and spoke out about how she learned about her husband, J.T. Miller, leaving the Vancouver Canucks.

Ad

“We were actually on the Canucks wives' Whistler trip that me and a couple of girls had planned," Natalie said on Tuesday. "I saw my phone ring, and I was like, 'Oh no, this is it.' I turned my phone towards the girls, and you could see everybody’s face (drop). So I stepped out. …Talked to his agent, came back in and had a few cocktails, to say the least.”

Ad

(Credit: IG/@nataliemiller22_)

On Thursday, she reposted a blurb that the podcast’s official Instagram account shared featuring her quote.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama