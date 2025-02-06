"This is a horrendous trade": Ex-NHLer bashes Vancouver Canucks for blockbuster J.T. Miller trade

Former NHL player Shane O'Brien has strongly criticized the Vancouver Canucks for trading J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers.

Speaking on Missin Curfew Episode 360, O'Brien called the trade a "horrendous" move. He argued that Miller was too valuable to lose and that the Vancouver management made a huge mistake by letting him go.

J.T. Miller, 31, has 11 goals and 28 assists in 43 games this season. He was in the third year of a seven-year, $56 million, contract with the Canucks when he got traded.

"Listen, from what I heard, he (Miller) finally had enough," O'Brien said. "So, to Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin, to do the right thing for JT Miller, I guess you got to commend them, right? I mean, he did have a full no-move. He wanted to go to New York..."

"But when you go on a pure hockey trade, this is a horrendous trade. The Vancouver Canucks are not going to come back from this. I feel bad for Rick Tocchet. I feel bad for every...Canucks fan that was so fired up last year. When we were there, they were one win away from taking out the Edmonton Oilers. They had so many great things going."

The trade sent Miller to the Rangers in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round pick. Vancouver also sent Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington to New York.

Following the trade to New York, Miller has scored four points in three games, including a two-goal debut, returning to he team that drafted him in 2011.

O'Brien mentioned that Vancouver Canucks are now a "soft" team after trading J.T. Miller

Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford acknowledged that J.T. Miller’s relationship with Pettersson had created issues in the locker room. In an interview with the Globe and Mail, he said that multiple efforts to resolve them had failed.

O'Brien pointed to the reported issues between Miller and Elias Pettersson. He expressed disappointment for Canucks fans and coach Rick Tocchet, saying that the team had momentum last season and was close to eliminating the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs.

"Because of a feud between two guys or whatever the hell happened, this hockey team has taken a step back. JT Millers don't grow on trees. Petey, your time is now, bud. Let's see what you can do. You got your way. It's now your hockey team," O'Brien said.

O'Brien also claimed that moving J.T. Miller has made the Canucks the "softest" team in the NHL.

"The Vancouver Canucks are the softest team in the National Hockey League now after getting rid of JT Miller....You do not replace a JT Miller."

The Vancouver Canucks have a 24-18-11 record, placing them fourth in the Pacific Division.

