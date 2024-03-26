Jake Guentzel, the former Pittsburgh Penguins forward who was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes before the NHL Trade Deadline, will be making his return to Pittsburgh soon to take on his former team.

"It's obviously really exciting," Guentzel said. "Family is still there so I'll get to see them tonight. It'll be nice to see some of the guys. But it's just going to be a fun game and hopefully get the two points.

It's going to be emotional. It's going to be fun. It's a special place in our family's hearts. It'll be a cool experience" he added.

Since joining the Hurricanes, Jake Guentzel has scored 12 points in eight games. Carolina has put together an impressive streak since his acquisition, going 6-1-1 since the trade deadline. With the Hurricanes sitting just one point behind the New York Rangers for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Jake Guentzel's emotional return might follow with a video tribute

Selected by the Penguins in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Jake Guentzel quickly established himself as a key player in Pittsburgh.

Over eight seasons, he amassed an impressive 466 points in 503 games, including a memorable Stanley Cup victory in 2017 alongside Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

As Guentzel prepares to face his former teammates, he admits that the experience will be both exciting and emotional.

Carolina head coach Rod Brind'Amour echoed Guentzel's sentiments, recognizing the emotional weight of the occasion for the player. "It's obviously a tough game to play for the player, no doubt about it," Brind'Amour said. "[Guentzel] had a great career there and did a lot of great things. It's a special night."

With his wife and son still residing in Pittsburgh, Jake Guentzel acknowledged the deep connections his family has to the city.

Guentzel is preparing for an emotional warmup period, most likely followed up by a video tribute, something that the Carolina Hurricanes are familiar with, having just gone through Evgeny Kuznetsov's former stomping ground in Washington to take on the Capitals.

"I think in warmup you'll soak it in, it's a new experience, but once the puck drops it's just back to hockey," Guentzel said. "It's going to be different, but it'll be fun."

As Guentzel braces himself for the whirlwind of emotions that await him in Pittsburgh, one thing is certain: when the puck finally drops, his focus will shift back to the game he loves, as he aims to make an impact for his new team while honoring the memories of his time with the Penguins.