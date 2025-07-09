Jake Oettinger and Mason Marchment reunite on the golf course days after Marchment's trade left Stars goalie heartbroken

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger linked up with his former teammate Mason Marchment at the Hazeltine National Golf Club this week. On Tuesday, Oettinger shared a snap from their day out on his Instagram stories.
They were also joined by San Jose Sharks forward Ty Dellandrea and AHL’s Colorado Eagles winger Tye Felhaber. Hazeltine National Golf Club is a private golf course located in Chaska, Minnesota.
Mason Marchment was traded from the Dallas Stars to the Seattle Kraken on June 19. In return, Dallas received a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick.
Following the trade Oettinger shared a carousel of pictures reminiscing special moments with Marchemnt. In the caption, he wrote:
“💔 love you @mush__27”
Mason Marchment had one year left on his contract with a $4.5 million cap hit. He originally joined Dallas in 2022 on a four-year deal. The Stars reportedly made the move to clear cap space after signing Matt Duchene earlier.
Mason Marchment opens up on Seattle trade
After being traded from Dallas to the Seattle Kraken, Mason Marchment shared his thoughts on the move last week. He mentioned that he's genuinely excited about starting a new chapter in Seattle.
He also explained that this trade feels like a fresh opportunity and he's eager to help the Kraken push for a playoff spot.
“I’m definitely excited to get down there and meet everyone,” Marchment said. “But for me, it’s going to be a fresh opportunity and a good start, and that’s always exciting. So, I’m looking forward to that, and hopefully we can get better as a team and make the playoffs.” [H/T AP News]
Speaking of the move, Marchment acknowledged that trades are simply part of the business side of hockey. Having grown up around the sport, he mentioned that he understands that changes like this happen, and in this case, it just happened to be him.
“I don’t take it as a knock at all. There’s teams out there that want you, so it’s always a good thing. It’s just part of the business. You go with it as it goes, but I’m excited to start in Seattle and get playing.”
Marchment also spoke about Seattle’s playoff atmosphere, remembering how loud and intense Climate Pledge Arena was when he played there as a visitor during the postseason. He added that he's looking forward to now being on the home side of that energy.
