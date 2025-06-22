Jake Oettinger's wife "crying all over again" over Mason Marchment's wife Lexy's farewell message to Stars family

Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment was traded to the Seattle Kraken earlier this week. On Friday, Marchment’s wife Alexis shared a carousel of pictures featuring their time in Dallas.

One of the pictures saw Lexy posing with partners of other Stars players in matching playoff jackets, while another click saw Mason and Lexy in Halloween look. She also posted several sweet moments with families of fellow Stars.

In the caption, Lexy wrote:

“Thanks for the mems, Dallas 💚”

Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger’s wife Kennedi responded with an emotional comment.

“Crying all over again,” Kennedi Oettinger wrote in the comments section.

Mason Marchment played three seasons in Dallas and will now be starting a new chapter in Seattle. The forward had one year left on his current contract with a cap hit of $4.5 million. The Stars received a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in 2026.

Tyler Seguin and Jake Oettinger pen emotional farewells for Mason Marchment

After Mason Marchment’s trade to Seaatle was announced, Stars alternate captain Tyler Seguin shared a throwback pic with Marchment on his Instagram stories. He penned an emotional message in the caption and wished Marchment luck.

“💔❤️ my guy. Good luck 🐙 @mush_27,” read the caption of the story.

Goalie Jake Oettinger also shared several photos with Marchment in a special carousel post.

“💔 love you @mush__27,” he captioned the post.

After news of the trade was made public on Thursday, Seattle Kraken general manager Jason Botterill spoke about adding Mason Marchment to the roster in an official statement. He pointed out that Marchment brings a mix of skill and strength which are qualities the team was looking for.

“Mason adds an important skillset to our roster,” he said. “He’s a veteran player who brings a combination of size, skill and toughness. Mason knows what it takes to win, having been part of deep postseason runs with the Stars. We’re excited to have him join our group.”

“He’s been in three conference finals in a row,” Botterill added. “He knows the intensity of playoff hockey.”

That kind of postseason background is seen as a valuable asset for a team aiming to go deeper in the playoffs. Mason Marchment will also be adding offensive strength to Seattle’s lineup. He scored 44 goals over the past two seasons including 22 in the most recent one, even though he missed significant ice time due to injury.

