Jakob Chychrun gets rid of his Tesla due to health and wellness concerns; gifts wife Olivia her dream car, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Mar 27, 2025 05:24 GMT
Jakob Chychrun gets rid of his Tesla due to health and wellness concerns - Source: Imagn

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun made headlines after signing a lucrative eight-year, $72 million contract extension.

The new deal makes him the second-highest earner on the roster, only behind captain Alex Ovechkin's $9.5 million AAV starting next season.

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan's Grant and Danny show, Chychrun talked about his future in DC and other subjects. He revealed that he sold his Tesla for a surprising reason.

He explained that he and his wife, Olivia, had picked up a new car a few weeks ago after growing uneasy about their Tesla. Being cautious about health and wellness, Jakob Chychrun didn't like the idea of sitting on a battery all day in an electric vehicle.

So, they ditched it, and he treated his wife to her dream ride, a Mercedes G-Wagon.

"We actually bought a new car a few weeks ago,” Chychrun said (via RMNB). “We had a Tesla for a while that we’ve wanted to get rid of."
"We’re pretty big — as you guys know, we talk about our health and wellness a lot — we just had a weird feeling about sitting on a battery all day in the car, so we wanted to get rid of the Tesla, move on from the electric. And I got my my wife her dream car which was a G-Wagon.”
Jakob Chychrun joined the Washington Capitals after the Ottawa Senators had traded him in exchange for defenseman Nick Jensen and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in July last year.

Jakob Chychrun is having a career-best season with the Capitals

Jakob Chychrun is having a career-best season in a Capitals uniform. He leads the Capitals in defensemen with 18 goals and has racked up 44 points over 66 games in his first season with them.

Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals became the first team this season to book their place in the playoffs. The Caps are eying the Presidents' Trophy, given to the team for posting the best record in a regular season. The Capitals lead the Winnipeg Jets (102) points atop the league standings.

Jakob Chychrun was drafted 16th overall by the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft. The 36-year-old defenseman is into his ninth season in the league, playing for the Coyotes, Ottawa Senators and now the Washington Capitals.

Edited by Bhargav
