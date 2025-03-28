Jakob Chychrun pushes back on $25,000,000 Capitals teammate for exaggerating lightbulb claim

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun opened up about his recent contract extension and his relationship with his teammates. He signed an eight-year $72-million deal on Tuesday.

Chychrun has gained notoriety for his unconventional health and wellness choices, including his paleo diet, his alternative recovery methods and his aversion to artificial light.

Capitals center Dylan Strome, who is signed to a five-year $25-million contract until 2027-28 (per Spotrac), talked about Chychrun’s lifestyle choices on Tuesday's edition of the" NHL Unscripted" podcast.

“I heard yesterday that he’s got no light bulbs," Strome said. "He’s doing candlelight in his house now.”

On Wednesday, Chychrun set the record straight on the "106.7 The Fan" podcast.

“This guy just completely threw me under the bus," Chychrun said. "I told the boys, the last few nights after dinner, we like to turn the lights off in the house and do no artificial light and just light some candles.”

Chychrun also opened up about his feelings about signing the new contract and said that he hadn’t thought much about spending the money.

“We’re just pretty simple and homey people, and we don't like to go crazy with our spending,” Chychrun said on Thursday, via Audacy. “We actually bought a new car a few weeks ago, got my wife her dream car which was a G-wagon, so she lucked out already – I hope she's not going to be asking for anything post-contract!”

After he was drafted in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Chychrun started his career with the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes before playing for the Ottawa Senators. He joined the Capitals at the start of this season and has committed to them for the long term.

Jakob Chychrun got rid of his Tesla for a surprising reason

During the "106.7 The Fan" podcast, Chychrun cemented his reputation for quirkiness. He revealed that he had parted ways with his Tesla electric vehicle a few weeks ago.

“We had a Tesla for a while that we’ve wanted to get rid of," Chychrun said on Thursday, via RMNB. "We’re pretty big — as you guys know, we talk about our health and wellness a lot — we just had a weird feeling about sitting on a battery all day in the car, so we wanted to get rid of the Tesla, move on from the electric.”

Chychrun is known for his aggressive defending and is considered a promising two-way player. He has 18 goals and 26 assists for 44 points from 67 games this season with the Washington Capitals.

