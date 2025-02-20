Jakob Chychrun and wife Olivia share never-seen-before pictures from their dreamy wedding

On Wednesday, Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun posted some never-before-seen photos from his wedding. Chychrun, who married his partner Olivia Ibrahim recently, made the announcement on Valentine’s Day.

Chychrun proposed in June. The couple was surrounded by family and friends for the wedding, but not all of Chychrun’s Capitals teammates made it because of the NHL break.

Hockey writer Sammi Silber posted about the wedding on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

“Jakob Chychrun invited all of his Capitals teammates to his wedding, but not everyone could come because it was last minute/over break. Said an in-season wedding was a bit hard, but his wife did a great job. Brandon Duhaime, his longtime teammate and friend, attended,” Silber tweeted.

The couple tied the knot at the Royal Palms Scottsdale Resort in Phoenix. They also shared photos and clips from the wedding and the after-party on their Instagram Stories.

Chychrun and his Washington Capitals teammates have spent the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off either training or recuperating from the hectic season. Alex Ovechkin took a trip to Miami and put in some extra training time, Tom Wilson went to Mexico for some volunteer work, Charlie Lindgren was in the Dominican Republic and Andrew Mangiapane vacationed in Turks and Caicos.

The Capitals returned to the MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday and are gearing up to reopen their campaign against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Washington is leading the Eastern Conference with a 36-11-8 record.

NHL insiders pointed out that the Capitals might be the team who'll benefit the most from the break, as none of their players participated in the best-on-best 4 Nations Face-Off.

Jakob Chychrun enjoys pre-wedding round of golf with former teammate

On Sunday, former Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel posted a photo from a golf course.

“The boys,” Kessel captioned.

Chychrun was part of the group, who were all smiling in the photo. Other NHL players include Utah Hockey Club captain Clayton Keller, Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Utah’s Lawson Crouse.

Olivia Ibrahim also shared details and pics from her bachelorette party and wedding preparations on Instagram on Wednesday, including a reshared photo with her bridesmaids.

"The most beautiful bride to be. I love you," Lauren Ibrahim captioned.

(Credit: IG/@livsmethod)

Olivia, a social media influencer with over 19,000 followers, also posted pics from Chychrun's proposal.

