Phil Kessel links up with ex-Coyotes including Clayton Keller and Jakob Chychrun at a golf course

Phil Kessel recently had a meet-up with his ex-Arizona Coyotes teammates. On Sunday, Kessel posted a group photo with his buddies on Instagram, featuring Clayton Keller, Jakob Chychrun, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Lawson Crouse, among others.

The picture saw the group standing together at a golf course with hands around each other. They were all dressed in casual attire and possibly enjoyed some time together on the turf. Kessel captioned the post:

“The boys”

Phil Kessel played for the now-inactive NHL franchise between 2019 and 2022. While Kessel is taking some time away from the ice, his other teammates are still in the league with their respective teams.

Jakob Chychrun is playing for the Washington Capitals, while Clayton Keller captains the Utah Hockey Club. Oliver Ekman-Larsson plays defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Lawson Crouse is also with NHL Utah. They all took the opportunity to connect over the 4 Nations Faceoff break.

Jakob Chychrun tied the knot with his partner Olivia Ibrahim this week in Arizona

Earlier this week, Washington Capitals star Jakob Chychrun married his longtime girlfriend Olivia Ibrahim at the beautiful Royal Palms Scottsdale Resort in Phoenix. Olivia shared pictures and videos from their big day on her Instagram stories.

One of the photos showed a display of small bottles with gold tops and green labels, arranged on wooden shelves. Above them, “Olivia & Jakob” was written in fancy letters on a green wall.

During the ceremony, Olivia wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a long train and a sheer veil. Jakob looked sharp in a black tuxedo with a bow tie. The couple stood at an altar decorated with white flowers, surrounded by friends and family.

via Instagram /@livsmethod

Their wedding reception was held outdoors, with palm trees, live music, and guests dressed in evening outfits. In one video, Olivia twirled in her dress, smiling. After the party, the couple and their friends relaxed by the pool for a “post-celebration soak.”

The afterparty was just as special. The couple enjoyed delicious food like shrimp, grilled vegetables, and olives. There were custom matchboxes labeled “Bar Bruce” with a picture of their dog holding a martini glass. Olivia and Jakob were also seen feeding each other cake and dancing together. Olivia later changed into a sparkly red dress for the afterparty celebrations. The couple originally got engaged last summer.

