Jean-Gabriel Pageau Injury: Islanders provide latest update on team center's availability for first playoff match

The New York Islanders announced that Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Islanders provided the Pageau's injury update on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Jean-Gabriel Pageau suffered a lower-body injury on Wednesday during the Islanders' final regular season game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The injury occurred when Pageau was hit around the crease by Penguins forward Reilly Smith with just over nine minutes remaining in the first period and did not return to the game.

Expand Tweet

The veteran center has 11 goals, 22 assists and 196 hits in 82 regular season games.

If Jean-Gabriel Pageau cannot suit up, the Islanders will likely insert rookie forward Simon Holmstrom into the lineup on the fourth line.

Playoffs Game 1: New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes - Game Preview

The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes are set to face off in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup at 5 p.m. ET at PNC Arena.

The Islanders currently rank 22nd in the league, scoring 2.99 goals per game. Their defense ranks 18th, allowing 3.15 goals per game. Their power play operates at 20.3%, right around the league average.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders in scoring with 69 points, including 34 goals. Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal have also contributed offensively, with 68 and 80 points respectively.

Noah Dobson has put up impressive numbers with 60 assists and 70 points. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov has a 14-8-4 record, along with a 2.60 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

Expand Tweet

The Hurricanes offense ranks 8th in the NHL, scoring 3.38 goals per game on average. Their defense allows just 2.57 goals against per game, good for 4th best in the league. Their power play clicks at an impressive 26.6%, second highest in the NHL.

Sebastian Aho paces the Hurricanes offense with 89 points, including 36 goals and 53 assists. Youngster Seth Jarvis has also provided 33 goals and 34 assists, resulting in 67 points. In goal, Frederik Andersen has been stellar with a 13-2-0 record, 1.84 GAA and .932 save percentage.

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and prediction

The Carolina Hurricanes have been strong favorites this season, winning 49 of 75 games in which they were favored. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders have pulled off 20 upsets despite being underdogs in 43 games.

Carolina has a potent offense, scoring over 5.5 goals in 41 of 82 games. Given their success as favorites and scoring prowess, the Hurricanes have a 71.4% chance of beating the Islanders.

Though capable of upsets, it will be tough for New York, whose odds are at 32.3%. Expect Carolina's offensive firepower to overwhelm the Islanders in this matchup.

The game will be available on ESPN+, Max, TBS, SN, SN360, BSSO and MSGSN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback