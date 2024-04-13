Islanders' Mathew Barzal gave his honest opinion on facing Matt Rempe

Before the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers games, Mathew Barzal was asked about facing Matt Rempe from the broadcast team.

Given Rempe's fiery status in the league, many were expecting a stern response, however, Barzal didn't give in and pretty much nonchalantly shrugged it off.

"I mean. Uh, no, not really, to be honest. We're here to win a hockey game and, um. Yeah," Barzal said.

Expand Tweet

Rempe was a healthy scratch in the previous two games and he finally made his appearance today but we didn't get to see a fight between the two.

Despite the absence of direct clashes between Mathew Barzal and Matt Rempe during the game, the intensity on the ice was still quite high.

This was evident when two Rangers players, Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Lindgren, received penalties for engaging with Mathew Barzal during gameplay. Goodrow was called for holding against Barzal in the first period, while Lindgren was penalized for boarding against him in the second.

Both teams were going all out, fighting tooth and nail until the very end. But in the end, The Rangers came out on top with a 3-2 shootout win at Madison Square Garden.

Also read: "Kuch clears McFraud" "NOT getting 100 assists" - NHL fans react with Connor McDavid's 100 assist season now in jeopardy

Matthew Barzal and Islanders' 3-2 loss to the Rangers

Artemi Panarin played a key part in the New York Rangers' 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden.

Panarin scored a crucial goal in the third period for the Rangers and then clinched the deal in the shootout. His performance helped the Rangers overcome a 2-1 deficit to win the game.

Rangers' goaltender Igor Shesterkin was outstanding, making 33 saves in the game. He made a highlight-reel windmill glove save on Mathew Barzal in overtime and stopped Brock Nelson's scoring attempt in the shootout.

The game had some big moments, like when Schneider slammed in that short-handed goal, putting the Rangers up 1-0 in the second period. But then the Islanders fired back, especially Nelson, who scored twice and put them ahead 2-1 near the end.

Palmieri and Fasching also chipped in with two assists each, showing the Isles' offensive skills.

The win also propelled the Rangers to the top of the Metropolitan Division standings, leading the Carolina Hurricanes by three points. With just one game remaining in the regular season, the Rangers could secure the division title if the Hurricanes don't win in their game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

On the other hand, the Islanders suffered a tough loss but remain in contention for a playoff berth. Their fate in securing a playoff spot depends on other teams' results, particularly the Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals, who need to lose in regulation.

Also read: "They're flawless" - Paul Bissonnette names unlikely team as his Stanley Cup favorite