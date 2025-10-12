Jeff Petry's wife Julie melts over 3-year-old son Blake's reaction to watching dad skate during Panthers warm-ups

This weekend, Florida Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry had a few special fans in attendance at Amerant Bank Arena as his wife Julie brought their kids to watch warm-ups ahead of Saturday’s home game.
On Saturday, Julie shared a series of heartwarming Instagram stories showing their boys lined up along the glass in matching Petry #2 jerseys. The clips captured pure joy from the family’s youngest, three-year-old Blake, who was seen laughing and pointing as his dad skated past.
“Boyd might be over warm-ups, but Blake is just getting started,” Julie wrote in the caption, followed by a teary eyed emoji.
Another story showed the brothers pressed up against the glass as Jeff smiled and waved mid-skate. Julie also captioned one shot “missing one” noting that one of their four boys couldn’t make it to the game.
On the ice, Jeff contributed to Florida’s 6-2 victory over Ottawa assisting on Anton Lundell’s second-period power-play goal. The Panthers extended their perfect start to the season with goals from Aaron Ekblad, Mackie Samoskevich, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand and Evan Rodrigues. Shane Pinto scored both of Ottawa’s goals, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves to secure the win.
Jeff Petry’s wife Julie reacts to Panthers vs Bolts wild pre-season tilt
Last week, the Panthers’ final exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amerant Bank Arena turned into a full-scale brawl piling up a total of 312 penalty minutes, one of the highest totals ever recorded in an NHL preseason game.
Florida dominated the scoreboard with a 7-0 win, but the night was defined by chaos. There were 65 penalties, including 15 majors, 15 ten-minute misconducts and 13 game ejections. At one point, both benches were nearly empty.
Just two minutes in, Tampa’s Scott Sabourin cross-checked Aaron Ekblad in the face, knocking him out of the game and sparking a string of fights that lasted through all three periods. By the end of the second, penalty totals had already hit 194 minutes and the game drged on for over three hours.
After the wild night, Jeff Petry’s wife Julie shared an Instagram story featuring their son walking into the house in full hockey gear, captioned:
“No one prepared us for this.”
She followed it with another caption joking about the rivalry between Florida and Tampa Bay being this intense even in the preseason.
“Us not realizing the Panthers vs Lightning rivalry is just about as nasty as the Habs vs Bruins one.”
Earlier this summer, Jeff Petry signed a one-year $775,000 deal with the Panthers. The team made the family feel welcome right away and Julie shared that the Panthers sent a care package with wine, a Yeti cooler bag, team hats and a handwritten note for the couple.
