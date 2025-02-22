Jeremy Swayman remains optimistic about his future with Team USA despite getting snubbed in 4 Nations

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman feels optimistic about his potential spot on Team USA’s roster following the 4 Nations Face-Off. Swayman, who was not selected for Team USA’s roster at this year’s best-on-best international tourney, has taken the action on the ice as motivation to earn a place.

Ad

In his media availability following Friday’s practice, the Bruins starting netminder touted the action at the 4 Nations Face-Off, stating:

“I think it couldn't have been a better two weeks of hockey.”

But beyond being a spectator, Swayman has taken the action as a reminder of what he needs to do to make Team USA next time around.

Swayman declared:

“It's the best hockey I've ever been a part of, and it's only elevated my game. I know that. You know what it takes down to be successful at that level.”

Ad

Trending

With the attention of international play now turning to the 2026 Games at Milano Cortina, Jeremy Swayman understands what it takes to be on the ice for such an intense level of play. He added:

“And it really was a different level of hockey that was something that I got to embrace every day, just not taking a single shot off in practice and understanding to gain flow and how good these other players are that we're playing and what it takes to win.”

Ad

Despite Team USA’s defeat against Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final, Swayman remains upbeat about the future of his country’s squad. He concluded:

“So a ton of motivation has gone and gone, you know, into my pocket, and I know what I need to do to be successful.”

Check out Jeremy Swayman’s comments at the 7:59 mark:

Ad

Swayman and the Bruins will return to the ice on Saturday night as they take on the Anaheim Ducks at the TD Garden. The Bruins will be looking to climb back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference as the regular season enters its stretch run.

Jeremy Swayman excited about USA hockey future following 4 Nations Face-Off

Jeremy Swayman was hardly upset at Team USA’s loss at the 4 Nations Face-Off final. On the contrary, Swayman expressed his positive outlook for American hockey’s future. Boston.com caught up with Swayman, quoting his comments:

Ad

“It couldn’t have been a better experience, and just seeing how far USA hockey’s come … what an opportunity to be alive in this era, and to be pushing to make some noise for USA Hockey.”

Swayman is part of a young crop of American-born players that have elevated hockey in the United States, particularly during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Players like Auston Matthews and the Tkachuk brothers are examples of how far American hockey has gotten in the last couple of decades.

Ad

That is why Jeremy Swayman is prepared to do whatever he can to propel the US to a major international championship. He declared:

“So we know we have a goal in mind, and that’s the Olympics now, and that’s something that we’re all gonna be working for. And I know I will do whatever I can to help this team win.”

The 2026 Games in Milano Cortina are scheduled for February next year. It will truly be a best-on-best event as players from various nations, not just four, will hit the ice in what will be a unique spectacle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles