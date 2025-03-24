Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman revealed why he challenged LA Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper to a goalie fight during Sunday's matchup.

The incident unfolded during the second period when Bruins forward Marat Khusnuditov got tangled up with Kuemper after a push from Tanner Jeannot during a play.

Kuemper, annoyed by the contact, grabbed Khusnuditov and yanked his helmet off with force, something Jeremy Swayman didn't take kindly to.

He then skated right to the center ice and challenged the Kings goalie to a fight. Kuemper wasn't backing down either and accepted the challenge. However, before the two goalies could go at it, the officials jumped in and stopped the brewing showdown.

After the game, Swayman explained why he challenged Kuemper.

"He touched one of my guys, and that's something I'm not going to accept. Kudos to him—he stepped up. It just got broken up," said Swayman post-game.

He added:

"I think it just comes down to sticking up for my teammates. I don’t care who it is—if it’s a guy in black and gold, you’re not going to touch him without getting contested. I care about every one of these guys like a brother, and I felt like it was my turn to step up."

Expand Tweet

Both goalies were hit with minor penalties for stepping out of their crease.

Jeremy Swayman pledges to improve after recent struggles

Jeremy Swayman pledged to improve his performance for the Boston Bruins following a string of tough outings, including a 7-2 loss to the LA Kings that marked the team's sixth straight defeat.

Swayman expressed his determination to give his teammates a fighting chance to win each night:

"I just want to give this team a chance to win every night, and I haven't done that the last two games. That's something I'm going to work on. But I'm not giving up. I'm keeping my chin up." he said.

The Boston Bruins' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread as they find themselves in a tough spot. After six consecutive defeats, they currently sit seventh in the Atlantic Division and are six points behind a tightly contested wild-card spot in the East.

The Bruins will travel to Honda Center to face the Anaheim Ducks next on Wednesday with the puck drop scheduled to drop at 10 p.m. ET.

