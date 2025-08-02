Jeremy Swayman's girlfriend Alessandra reveals beau's 'side hustle' as he channels his inner pizzaiolo during NHL offseason

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is enjoying his NHL offseason away from the rink. On Saturday, his girlfriend, Alessandra Iacoboni, shared an Instagram story showing him making pizza outdoors. She called it his “side hustle” and added a pizza emoji to the post.Swayman is seen baking pizza in the microwave oven while his family members chat and enjoy the moment, waiting for it to be ready.via Instagram/@alessandra.iacaboniSwayman and Alessandra have also spent the summer traveling through Europe. Earlier in July, they visited the Dolomites. Swayman posted photos of mountain hikes, peaceful landscapes, and time spent together.One picture showed him jumping with his arms stretched out in front of tall peaks. Another showed the couple standing beside each other on a rocky hill. Later, they continued their trip with a stop in Venice. Alessandra shared clips of the canals, gondolas, and narrow streets of the city.Away from hockey, Swayman seems to enjoy the outdoors, quiet moments, and simple activities like cooking. He also stays active, as seen in a photo of him playing tennis on a red clay court. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSwayman has played five NHL seasons, all with the Boston Bruins. He was drafted with the No. 111 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. In the 2024-25 season, he recorded 22 wins and four shutouts in 58 games. This was a drop from his performance in the earlier three seasons in which he averaged 24 wins and 10 losses.In October 2024, Jeremy Swayman signed an eight-year contract extension with the Bruins. “I’m just so excited to be a Boston Bruin,” Swayman said (via NHL.com). “...The fact that I can do that for eight years and instill myself as a leader and as a true member of this city is all I care about right now... I couldn’t be happier.”In another interview, Swayman said:“A kid from Alaska standing right here in front of you is really happy and beyond pleased to be a Bruin for eight more years.”Jeremy Swayman seems to enjoy cooking Pizza this offseasonThis is not the first time Jeremy Swayman was cooking a pizza. On May 30, earlier in the offseason, Swayman spent a quiet evening with Alessandra and her family during an outdoor pizza night. The Bruins goaltender joined Alessandra and her brother Frank for a simple “build your own pizza” gathering.Swayman took his role seriously, keeping a close eye on the pizzas as they baked in the outdoor oven. Alessandra posted a few moments from the evening, including an image showing Jeremy Swayman fully focused near the oven, clearly enjoying the process.Afterward, he and Frank sat by the fire pit and roasted marshmallows together. The evening was chill, with good food, family conversations, and Jeremy Swayman enjoying the process of making pizza.