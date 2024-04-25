Jeremy Swayman's outstanding shift between the pipes helped the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of their 2024 NHL Playoff series. The game saw Linus Ullmark sit out after starting in the 4-1 loss against the Maple Leafs in Game 2.

With the Bruins now holding an advantage heading into Game 4, coach Jim Montgomery will have to decide whether or not to keep his goaltender rotation going. While addressing the media after the game, Jeremy Swayman spoke out on his intentions of starting Game 4 against the Maple Leafs.

"I think for me, personally, I don't want rest. I just want to keep playing. I think no matter when I get the call, whether it's back-to-back or every other game, I want to make sure my body's ready and I'm ready to perform at my best," he said.

Swayman's performance in Game 3, where he made 28 saves to secure a vital win for the Bruins, has undoubtedly bolstered his case for retaining the starting role.

"I'm never going to expect anything, I'm going to earn it. That's all I care about," Swayman added.

Jeremy Swayman addresses Max Domi's collision during Game 3 against Leafs

During the commercial break of Game 3, Max Domi collided with Jeremy Swayman, which knocked the Bruins goalie off his skates. However, before the matter could escalate, the refs intervened and let Domi get away with a warning.

The 25-year-old Bruins goaltender was asked about the matter following the game. Swayman, though, brushed it off with a hilarious response.

“He was just skating. I was skating. I told Emily I had to do some more pushups, so I’m gonna go work on that tonight," he said.

Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves against the Toronto Maple Leafs

The goaltending tandem of Swayman and Linus Ullmark has been a defining feature of the Bruins' season. However, Ullmark's woeful postseason record might swing things in favor of Swayman.