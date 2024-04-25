WATCH: Max Domi collides with Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman during commercial break much to Pat Maroon's dismay

In the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Playoffs first round Game 3, Toronto Maple Leafs’ Max Domi made contact with Boston Bruins’ goaltender Jeremy Swayman during a commercial break.

The hit caused Swayman to land on the ice as Domi skated past him. This did not sit well with Bruins left wing Patrick Maroon, who was quick to react and tried to confront Max Domi immediately.

The referee intervened on the spot to prevent ‘Big Rig’ from reaching the Leafs’ player but Maroon was clearly not happy. He could be seen venting his frustration with the match official for not making the call.

The incident took place 13 minutes into the second period while a TV break was going on and the deadlock was yet to be broken. Leafs’ Matthew Knies would score right after to give his team the lead.

The Boston Bruins have been solid throughout the series and this game has been no exception. They now lead the series 2-1 as the Leafs lost Game 3 with a final score of 2-4.

Fans call out Jeremy Swayman for diving after Maxi Domi hit

Meanwhile, fans were quick to point out the gap in time between the hit and Jeremy Swayman’s fall. Some fans called out the Bruins goaltender for exaggerating the hit and even labeled it as flopping.

“Bruins flopping for calls now 😭”, wrote one fan accusing Swayman of flopping to get a penalty.

Another fan shared a game clip, claiming the angle showed how much of a flop it was. While Max Domi had made contact with the Bruins goalie, it may not have been enough to send Swayman tumbling on the ice. Most fans were of the opinion that Swayman had indeed dived.

“Will Swayman be in the next summer olympics? Guy is elite at diving,” wrote one user.

"The bruins could give the us diving team a run for their money," another fan seconded that.

“Swayman skates into Domi and flops,” a fan tweeted alleging that it was Jeremy Swayam who made contact with Max Domi and not the other way around.

One fan even questioned what made goaltenders hit the floor so often compared to other players. While it is not clear whether Jeremy Swayman had indeed dived to gain an advantage, his fall may have seemed a little exaggerated upon collision.

"Are goalie skates that different or something? They always fall like a little child anytime they get sneezed on😭," wrote the user.

Meanwhile, Max Domi and Co. will be looking to turn things around in the next game, as they have now suffered their second defeat in the series. It remains to be seen if the Bruins will inch closer to sealing the deal or if the Maple Leafs will take control in Game 4.