The Boston Bruins saw their impressive two-game winning streak snapped with a disappointing 7-2 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

The Bruins delivered a lackluster performance at KeyBank Center, failing to showcase any pride in their effort. Whenever they created opportunities, the Bruins quickly squandered them, allowing a goal in less than a minute scoring on two occasions.

The team struggled with both defensive lapses and an ineffective offense, highlighting numerous issues in their play. However, the most troubling aspect was their inability to respond effectively during the game.

Jeremy Swayman had a tough outing between the pipes, receiving little support from his teammates. He ended the night with 26 saves and an SV% of .812. Following the loss to the Sabres, who sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, the Boston Bruins goalie expressed his disappointment in his performance (4:31).

"I think, not giving up my team a chance to win. I take pride in that every night, and could have made a couple more saves that, you know, kept the game closer, and that's something I need to work on, and, and I will, and everyone in this room knows that. said Swayman post-game.

"I know that everyone in this room is going to do the same for their game and, and that's what we have, that not a lot of teams don't. And we could take pride in that," he added.

The Boston Bruins (25-21-6) are on level points with third-placed Ottawa Senators (26-20-4) in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins play the Winnipeg Jets at home on Thursday.

How the Buffalo Sabres downed the Boston Bruins

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres hosted the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. The Sabres beat the Bruins 7-2.

Mason Lohrei gave the Bruins the lead at 12:44 in the first period. However, the lead quickly disappeared, as Tage Thompson tied the game for the Sabres less than a minute later.

The Sabres scored twice in the second period, with Thompson netting his second goal and JJ Peterka scoring to put the home team 3-1 ahead. The final period was dominated by Thompson and Peterka, as both completed their hat-tricks.

Meanwhile, captain Brad Marchand added the second goal for the Boston Bruins before Zach Benson's power-play goal sealed victory for Buffalo. The Sabres improved to 19-26-5 and remain bottom of the Atlantic Division.

