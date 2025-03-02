Jessica Campbell opens up on facing challenges as first female coach in NHL, draws inspiration from hockey legend Cammy Granado

Seattle Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell opened up about the challenges she has faced as the first female coach in the NHL. She shared her story of pushing past barriers and overcoming hurdles while pursuing her dreams.

“I started as a skating coach, I didn't know if it was possible, but as the NHL players I started to work with on the skating and skill development side as they started to show up in numbers, you know, it kind of clicked within me," Campbell said on Saturday, via Sportsnet's 'After Hours' show.

"And I say this in a way where they gave me permission to believe that this was possible as they were showing up and working with me, that's when it all began. And so I really just leaned into the barriers of what they were and tried to push through it.”

She also paid homage to the other women before her who had been involved with the league professionally.

“I looked up to all of the remarkable women that were in the league, working in many different positions," Campbell said. "And I think there's 200 plus that have been doing this a long time before me. Cassie (Dawin Campbell-Pascall) being one of them, Cammy Granado. I look up to these women.”

Jessica Campbell wins Sports Story of the Year award

On Friday, Jessica Campbell was honored by the Seattle Sports Commission. She was chosen as the winner of the Sports Story of the Year award.

“Congratulations to Assistant Coach Jessica Campbell on winning the 2025 Sports Story of the Year award at the @seattlesportscommission’s Sports Star Awards!” The Seattle Kraken’s official Instagram account captioned.

Campbell was also honored at a puck drop ceremony before the Boston Fleet vs Montreal Victoire PWHL game at Climate Pledge Arena in January.

Before she became a coach, Jessica Campbell was a professional in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and played for the Canadian national women’s team. She took up coaching after retiring as a player in 2017 and was an assistant coach for the German national team at the men’s world championship. In July 2022, she was brought on board the coaching staff for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s minor league affiliate. She worked alongside Dan Bylsma, who went on to become the head coach for the Kraken.

In July 2024, she was hired as an assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken, becoming the first woman in NHL history to be behind the bench.

