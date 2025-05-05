Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves in Game 7, helping the Winnipeg Jets win 4-3 in double overtime on Sunday. Playing in their home arena at Canada Life Centre, he gave up three goals but stayed strong throughout the game.

Hellebuyck helped the Jets win the Western Conference First Round, playing almost 93 minutes. His performance in overtime was the primary reason behind the Jets’ comeback.

Speaking with the NHL on TNT panelist Paul Bissonnette, Adam Lowry praised Hellebuyck after the game, calling him the best goalie in the world.

"He's unbelievable," Lowry said. "He's the best goalie in the world in my mind. He gives us a chance to win every night. It was unfortunate that we went into the road and we played like we did in front of him. He's getting the flack."

The Jets started strong with two consecutive wins against the Blues in Games 1 and 2. But in the next two tip-offs, they lost miserably with a goal difference of 12-3.

Hellebuyck helped the Jets win Game 5 with a score of 5-3 and did not let the Blues get comfortable. Winnipeg pushed for Game 7, after winning Game 6 with a 5-2 score.

"There's a lot of questions about the previous year's playoff (lost in first round to Colarado) and what's going on with Helle," Lowry said. "It's a team effort.

"We need to be way better in front of him on the road. Even the goals we gave up early on, that's not our structure. Bones would be rolling over."

Adam Lowry explained the Jets' defensive failure behind Connor Hellebuyck's criticism

Adam Lowry pointed out that Connor Hellebuyck often gets blamed because he’s the last line of defense. However, many mistakes happen earlier in the play.

"He gets the criticism because he's the final play," Lowry said. "Usually there's three, four plays before that that are the reason they get those Grade A's.

"I couldn't be happier for him—the way he battled, the way he stuck with it. Like you guys said, a huge third period, huge overtime just to give us a chance to come back in the game and win it."

Connor Hellebuyck is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. He led the league with 47 wins, a 2.00 goals-against average, and a .925 save percentage. Lowry said Hellebuyck deserves credit for helping the Jets win the Presidents’ Trophy.

