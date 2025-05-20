John Tavares gives big update on his contract extension talks with Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving & HC Craig Berube

  • home icon
By Jackson Weber
Modified May 20, 2025 16:06 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: John Tavares - Source: Imagn

John Tavares' time with the Toronto Maple Leafs has flown by.

It's crazy to think that it's been seven years since the Mississauga, Ontario, native came home, hoping to be the final piece that pushed the Maple Leafs over the top as Stanley Cup contenders.

Unfortunately, that dream never came close to being a reality, as Game 7 of the second round has been the farthest the team could go. Now, Tavares enters the offseason as a pending UFA, having just completed his seven-year, $77,000,000 contract with the Leafs signed back in 2018.

Much of the fanbase and media are pounding the drum to break up the Core 4, though John Tavares doesn't want to be the one to leave. He was asked about his future during end-of-season media availabilities on Tuesday.

TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston shared what he provided on X (formerly Twitter).

"Pending UFA John Tavares says he had positive conversations with Brad Treliving and Craig Berube today about his future in Toronto: "I'm very optimistic that it can work out where I'm back," Johnston wrote.
Tavares had a bounce-back year, producing 74 points (38 goals, 36 assists) in 75 games during the 2024-25 regular season, while adding another seven points (five goals, two assists) in 13 playoff appearances.

Craig Berube wants John Tavares back

Craig Berube just finished his first season as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had the pleasure of coaching a group of supremely talented players, though two of them may not be returning.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares are notably pending UFAs and face very uncertain futures with the organization. Berube was asked if he wants both Marner and Tavares back with the Maple Leafs next season, and he didn't take long to respond.

Sportsnet's Luke Fox shared his answer on X.

"One hundred percent," Berube said.
It feels like a stretch to say that both Marner and Tavares will return, though the 34-year-old is the more likely candidate to remain in Toronto because of his age and the pay cut he's expected to take.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be one of the more fascinating teams to keep an eye on this offseason, as another playoff disappointment could result in the end of an era.

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Edited by Jackson Weber
