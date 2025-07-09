John Tavares, Marcus Foligno and other NHL stars react to new CBA changes as NHL, NHLPA ratify extension through 2030

The National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association have agreed a four-year extension of their collective bargaining agreement, securing labor peace through the 2029-30 season.

Finalizing the deal well before the current CBA was set to expire is seen as a positive step for a league that has dealt with three lockouts in the last 30 years. Players around the league have reacted positively to the early agreement, with Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares saying:

"The predictability of things goes a long way, I think, for everyone in the sport. … It's great to have that partnership and how collaborative it's been, which has been very different from 2012." (per The Athletic)

The early deal provides certainty for both sides well in advance of the current agreement expiring. The Minnesota Wild’s player representative, Marcus Foligno, said:

"[NHLPA executive director] Marty Walsh and our team did an awesome job with the process. I think the league is in a great spot, and both sides see that. So it’s great to get a head start on negotiations and lock in (four) years.”

Among the notable changes in the new CBA is the extension of the regular season to 84 games, with the preseason shortened to four games per team. Contract limits for re-signing players have been reduced to seven years, while free agent signings will be capped at six years.

While the extended CBA brings modifications to contract rules and scheduling, the continued labor peace through 2030 is the most important outcome for players and fans.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on new four-year collective bargaining agreement

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman expressed optimism about the future of the league after announcing a new four-year CBA. In a press release on Tuesday, Bettman praised the partnership between the two groups:

"The partnership between the Players' Association and the league is stronger than it ever has been and working together under this agreement presents a fantastic opportunity to continue to grow the game," (per NHL.com)

The Commissioner added that he's grateful for the support of the NHL Board of Governors in ratifying the deal. The full Memorandum of Understanding will be made public on the NHL and NHLPA's websites at a later date.

