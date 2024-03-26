Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella cleared the air regarding his non-response to a question about goalie Felix Sandstrom's play in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Sandstrom allowed four goals on 15 shots before being pulled versus the NHL-leading Panthers. But instead of commenting on the young goalie's rough outing, Tortorella abruptly left the press conference podium.

Tortorella's lack of words seemed to blame Sandstrom for the loss. However, the coach acknowledged he made a mistake and has since apologized.

"I made a terrible mistake with you guys the other night. You might have asked me about Sanny. My body language was wrong," Tortorella said Tuesday.

He explained he should have conveyed support for Sandstrom's continued development rather than remain silent:

"What I should have said to you was, 'I try to communicate with you guys after.' He's trying, Sanny is trying."

Tortorella said injuries forced Sandstrom into a key role:

"Things happen this year that put our goaltending situation into a little bit of state of flux."

Beyond apologizing publicly, Tortorella also personally apologized to his young netminder.

"Did not deserve that from me and it was wrong," John Tortorella said.

The coach's comments show accountability for what he recognized was a mistake on his part.

John Tortorella on Philadelphia Flyers' performance

The Philadelphia Flyers will face the New York Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden. John Tortorella shared his thoughts on the Flyers' performance this season:

"We've been really consistent in how we've had to play going through a gauntlet of the top teams, especially away from the puck. I think the biggest thing we have really tried to concentrate on was to be connected in all three zones."

While the Flyers faced several injuries this season, Tortorella emphasized that it should not be used as an excuse:

"If we win some games, maybe we get in, and we're going to have to play that way when we're in.

“I respect our group and how banged-up we are, how we have quite a bit of youth. They've played so well as a team—that's the only way we can survive is as a team."

The Flyers vs. Rangers game can be seen on ESPN+, NBCSP and MSG.