Johnny Gaudreau's daughter Noa dresses up as 'Uncle Z's flower girl' at Zach Werenski and Odette Peters' wedding

This weekend, Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski tied the knot with his longtime partner Odette Peters. On Saturday, his former teammate late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared a couple of stories on her Instagram capturing moments from the wedding.

In the first story, Meredith posted a selfie from the event. In the caption, she wrote:

“Z&O FOREVERRRR”

The pic showed them dressed in formal wear and smiling during what appeared to be the wedding celebration.

In the second story, Meredith shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Noa, dressed in a white gown as the flower girl. Meredith captioned it:

“Uncle Z’s flower girl”

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Johnny Gaudreau and Zach Werenski had been very good friends on and off the ice. Their families are also very close. Meredith even hosted a special bachelorette party to Odette earlier this month on a river cruiser.

Zach Werenski and Odette Peters’ celebrated the rehearsal dinner on Friday

Earlier on Friday, Odette Peters posted a series of Instagram stories capturing highlights from her and Zach Werenski’s wedding rehearsal dinner. One of the photos showed the couple seated together at the event. Zach in a light plaid suit and Odette leaning in close in a halter-style white dress.

Another story featured Odette alone in what seemed to be a party bus. She wore a strapless sheer white gown with a corset-style top and flowing skirt, paired with sparkly mesh heels. The original story, which she reposted, was captioned “OUR BRIDE 🤍” as she smiled with a drink in hand.

A third post showed Zach and Odette walking hand-in-hand across a green lawn toward an elegant venue. They were later seen seated side by side inside the venue.

via Instagram /@odette_peters

Odette also uploaded a collage titled “REHEARSAL COLLECTION,” which included several daytime photos, from stylish table settings to the couple enjoying time on a balcony, chatting with guests and sharing candid moments. Another part of the collage in black-and-white featured scenes of dancing, laughter, and quiet moments between the couple.

Earlier this month, Zach Werenski had shared snapshots from their pre-wedding vacation across eight countries and ten cities, including stops in Turkey, Egypt, Switzerland, Germany and Greece. From camel rides in front of the pyramids to romantic sunsets by the water, the couple soaked in every experience together ahead of their big day.

