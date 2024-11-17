Johnny Gaudreau's mom Jane reacts to young Flames goalie Dustin Wolf's first career shutout

The Calgary Flames secured a 1-0 victory against the Nashville Predators, thanks to an outstanding performance by goaltender Dustin Wolf. The 23-year-old also earned his first NHL shutout on Friday night.

Late NHL star and former Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane was among the ones to congratulate the youngster. Jane reposted a tweet from the Calgary Flames official X account and wrote in the caption:

“Congratulations @dwolf2332. Such a good game!”

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 23-year-old stopped all 29 shots he faced, including a crucial first-period save on Gustav Nyquist on the night. He addressed the save in the post-game interview.

“[Nyquist] was saying he didn’t think my legs were that long,” Wolf said when asked about the conversation he and Nyquist had following that save. “The puck just got stuck on my skate. I don’t know if he was just being a nice guy and not jamming my leg in, but I might need to get in a couple extra stretches in [tonight] after that.” [H/T Daily Hive]

Wolf is filling the Flames’ starting role this season with Jacob Markstrom gone. The youngster has impressed in his nine starts so far and has proven that he can handle the pressure.

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother pens emotional message to BC Hockey

Boston College Hockey paid tribute to their late alumni Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau and Tony Voce during their game against Maine on Nov. 8. The ceremony featured a special puck drop with the Gaudreau and Voce families in attendance. Rally towels with the brothers’ initials were placed on every seat, and the Eagles players wore warm-up jerseys bearing the names and numbers of Johnny, Matthew, and Tony Voce.

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane Gaudreau shared her gratitude on Instagram, posting a carousel of pictures from the special night. She wrote in the caption:

“Thank you to Boston College Mens Hockey for honoring our boys this past weekend. The love and support you’ve shown for John, Matty, and our entire family have helped us through the most difficult time of our lives.”

“Many of our best hockey memories come from the six unforgettable years we spent watching John and/or Matty play at BC. The tribute Boston College gave to the boys was so special and we know they were especially happy for the two wins!❤️🏒🦅”

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died in a tragic cycling accident on Aug. 29, when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver in Salem County. The prosecution on the 44-year-old accused is underway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback