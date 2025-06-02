Johnny Gaudreau's mother drops 2-word reaction to Matthew Tkachuk participating in 5k run for the Gaudreau Foundation

Florida Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk was among the notable NHL players who showed up to honor the late Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau at the inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk. The event, held in New Jersey, was both a memorial and a fundraiser for the Gaudreau Foundation.
Tkachuk, who was close to both Gaudreau brothers, attended the event despite his team’s preparations for the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he reflected on how meaningful the day was for him and for everyone who knew them.
“Everybody was out there, which I thought was amazing. Yeah, I got to walk around Holiday Park and get to raise some money for the foundation and just to honor them. I think it is really special and it means a lot to me and Benny and guys that play with them and that knew them,” he said.
“So, very, very special and I know they're very appreciative and I was just very happy that we were able to do it,” Tkachuk added.
The official account of the Gaudreau Foundation posted the clip on their Instagram. Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane later reposted the clip on her stories. In the caption, she added:
“Thank you”
The event drew over 2,400 participants, with approximately 1,100 attending in person and more than 1,300 joining virtually from across the globe. Among them were NHL stars including Brady Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson, Tony DeAngelo, Zach Aston-Reese, and Buddy Robinson. Proceeds from the 5K will be funding an adaptive playground at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, New Jersey.
Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie dedicated last mile to late brothers during Broad Street Run
Earlier last week, Katie Gaudreau honored her late brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau by dedicating the final mile of the 2025 Broad Street Run to them.
Katie shared that she participated in the 10-mile race in Philadelphia with minimal training but strong emotional support. She also posted a carousel of pictures featuring the special moments from the event.
“Broad Street 2025 🤍 Very little training but a whole lot of support. It just shows you can do anything with your village behind you supporting you….Although I wouldn’t recommend 10 miles without training,” she wrote.
She then explained that each mile of the race was dedicated to someone important in her life, including her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, and close friends. The tenth and final mile was for Johnny and Matthew.
