Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane shares heart-wrenching note for late sons as she battles ‘very hard’ grief

Late Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau’s mother, Jane, shared an emotional post on Instagram encapsulating her crushing grief at losing her sons. Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed in a road accident on Aug. 29.

On Friday, Jane posted a grief message about her struggles with her loss and expressed the pain she’s experiencing.

“John and Matty…There are days that I can deal with this pain. I can smile. I can even laugh. And then there are days that I can hardly get out of bed. Grief is hard, so very hard,” Jane’s note read.

(Credit: IG/@jgaudreau311)

She also posted pics of a special event the Omaha Lancers, Matthew’s USHL team organized. The Lancers will commemorate the brothers with “Matthew Gaudreau Night” on Saturday when they play against the Dubuque Fighting Saints, Johnny’s USHL team.

(Credit: IG/@jgaudreau311)

The Lancers invited Johnny and Matthew’s father, Guy, to join them for practice on Friday. They also posted about the event on Instagram.

“Ahead of tomorrow night’s Matthew Gaudreau Night against Dubuque, we were honored to have Guy Gaudreau join our team for practice today!” the caption read.

Johnny and Matthew were in their hometown for their sister Katie’s wedding. They were riding bicycles on the side of the road at night when they were struck by a car, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, and killed.

In the months since their deaths, the hockey community has rallied to support the family. Multiple events have been held to honor the brothers’ legacy.

The USHL announced The Gaudreau Award, a yearly honor bestowed upon the player in the league who best embodies the brothers’ legacy. The award will be presented during the final regular season game in the league and the winner will be chosen through a nomination and voting process involving USHL teams and coaches.

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother opens up about the brothers’ special bond with their father

On March 26, Jane posted a message about Johnny and Matthew’s relationship with their father, Guy, and how they looked up to him.

“The love and admiration John and Matty had for their dad is truly one of my favorite things about them. It’s such a beautiful reminder of the bond our family shares, and how those connections shape all four of our amazing children,” Jane wrote, tagging the four Gaudreau siblings.

(Credit: IG/@jgaudreau311)

She also posted a clip of Johnny talking to reporters and discussing the important role of his parents in his life and career.

