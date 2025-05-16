  • home icon
  Johnny Gaudreau's mother reminisces heartwarming throwback tunnel moment with Sean Monahan after scoring his last goal in Calgary

Johnny Gaudreau's mother reminisces heartwarming throwback tunnel moment with Sean Monahan after scoring his last goal in Calgary

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified May 16, 2025 07:28 GMT
Johnny Gaudreau
Johnny Gaudreau's mother reminisces heartwarming throwback tunnel moment with Sean Monahan after scoring his last goal in Calgary

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and his former teammate Sean Monahan were very close friends. On Thursday, Johnny’s mother Jane Gaudreau reminisced about a special throwback moment between the two.

Jane shared one of her tweets from 2022 on her Instagram stories, looking back on the emotional night her son scored his last overtime winner in a Calgary Flames jersey.

“Thought today would be a good day to share this again. ❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

In the original tweet, Jane had shared that the most emotional moment for her was watching Sean Monahan wait near the tunnel to embrace Johnny after the game.

“I cried a couple times today...when John told me earlier he was going to wear an “A” tonight and when he had the game-winning goal in OT, but neither of those times did I cry as much as I did when I saw Sean waiting for John to come down the tunnel to give him a big hug.”
The goal was in Game 7 of their 2022 first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars when Johnny scored at 15:09 in overtime, sending Calgary to the second round for the first time since 2015. It was also the team’s first Game 7 win in 16 years.

Johnny Gaudreau’s parents react to his Quarter-Century Team nomination

Earlier last week, late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau was included in the NHL All Quarter-Century Team. The honor recognizes top players who began their NHL careers after 2010.

Johnny Gaudreau, who tragically passed away last year, played 11 seasons in the NHL. He spent eight seasons with the Calgary Flames before signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022. He had recorded 243 goals and 500 assists in 763 games he played in the league.

Johnny’s parents Guy and Jane shared a joint statement from the Instagram account of their family foundation and expressed how proud and emotional they were to see their son honored in this way.

“We are overwhelmed with pride and emotion to see our son John named to the NHL All Quarter-Century Team. This honor recognizes his truly special talent. He so loved being with his teammates playing the game.”
Jane and Guy mentioned that the family continues to honor Johnny and Matthew by supporting causes they believed in. They closed the message by thanking the NHL, Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets and fans for honoring Johnny and Matthew.

