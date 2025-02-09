Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie drops two-word reaction as she reshares 7-year-old picture alongside late brothers

The late Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau’s sister, Katie, reshared a throwback photo on Instagram featuring all four of her siblings. Her sister, Kristen, had originally posted the picture on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

“7 years ago,” the post's title read.

The photo shows Katie, Johnny, Kristen, and their brother, the late Matthew, at the ice rink. Katie and Kristen are wearing Calgary Flames jerseys, and Johnny is carrying his son, who is wearing a Flames jersey.

“My people,” Kristen captioned the photo.

(Credit: IG/@kgaudreau13)

The Flames picked Johnny Gaudreau in the 2011 NHL entry draft. He made his full NHL debut with them in the 2014-15 season and was a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist for the NHL's best rookie.

Katie Gaudreau has shared many throwback photos and messages on social media since the tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew in a road accident on Aug. 29. The brothers, who were visiting their hometown, Oldmans Township, New Jersey, to attend Katie’s wedding, were bicycling at night when they were struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by a drunk driver.

Police investigation revealed that the brothers were on the side of the road when Sean Higgins pulled over his Grand Jeep Cherokee to the shoulder of the road to overtake another car from the right side and collided with them.

Since their deaths, the Gaudreau family has shared photos, messages and snippets of videos on social media to remember Johnny and Matthew. The hockey community has also rallied to honor the brothers’ legacy. In December, the Calgary Flames held a special puck drop when they hosted the Blue Jackets. The Gaudreau family was also honored at the ceremony.

Katie shared special drawing of Johnny Gaudreau made by one of her students

On Friday, Katie Gaudreau, a schoolteacher in the Oldmans Township School District, posted a photo of one of her students who had sketched Johnny for her. The sketch showed a hockey player who wore Johnny’s jersey number, 13. The player was on one knee and in a fist-pumping pose.

“One of my students ... ‘Miss Gaudreau, my mom and I made this for you.'" Katie captioned the post.

(Credit: IG/@kgaudreau13)

The local community has also come out in support of the Gaudreau family. On Thursday, Gloucester Catholic High School, where both Johnny and Matthew graduated, held a pregame puck drop and memorial to honor their legacy.

