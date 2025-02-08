Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie shares heartwarming artwork by her student as tribute to her late brother

Late Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie shared a heartwarming story on Instagram featuring how the local community has supported her family in the wake of the tragedy they suffered. Johnny and his younger brother Matthew lost their lives in a road accident on Aug. 29.

On Friday, Katie Gaudreau - who works in the Oldmans Township School District in New Jersey - posted a photo of one of her students who had drawn a sketch featuring Johnny for her. Katie gave more details in the caption:

“One of my students.. ‘Miss Gaudreau, my mom and I made this for you.’” Katie captioned the post.

Katie also added a personal statement to the post, highlighting her love for her hometown.

“I love my small town school. Proud OTS former student and teacher. #smalltownliving.” Katie wrote.

Katie Gaudreau posted a tribute by one of her school students to her late brother and NHL star Johnny Gaudreau (Credit: IG/@katiegaudreau13)

Katie also shared scenes of her interacting with her students in the next post of her Instagram story.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were back in their hometown for Katie’s wedding when they were killed. The brothers were cycling at night when they were struck by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver. Since the tragedy, the hockey community has strongly supported the Gaudreau family and honored the brothers’ legacy.

Johnny’s wife, Meredith, shared a clip from a video interview on Thursday featuring her husband, fellow Blue Jackets player Zach Werenski.

Meredith thanked Zach for everything he had done for Johnny's kids in the caption.

“So nice. Also want to mention how much Uncle Zach has stepped up for us too, @odette_peters,” Meredith wrote, tagging Zach’s fiancee Odette Peters.

Meredith Gaudreau thanked Zach Werenski on Instagram. (Credit: IG/@meredithgaudreau-)

In the interview on NHL Unscripted, the defenseman said he learned from Johnny to “go to the rink, enjoy it, be there for an hour or two hours and do your stuff and get what you need to get and then get out of there. Get home and be around the ones that you love.”

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew honored by their old high school

On Thursday, the Gloucester Catholic High School - where Johnny, Matthew and Katie graduated from - held a special commemorative ceremony honoring the Gaudreau family. Ahead of their match at Holydell Ice Arena, the school’s hockey team wore Johnny and Matthew’s jerseys for the warmup. They also held a puck drop ceremony that night. The school’s official Instagram account also posted photos from the event.

“Honoring John and Matt Gaudreau,” the post caption read.

Johnny and Matthew’s parents - Guy and Jane - also attended the ceremony.

