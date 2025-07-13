Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie finally ties the knot with her partner in New Jersey after tragic incident in August 2024

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie tied the knot with her partner Devin Joyce in Gloucester City, New Jersey, on Friday. The ceremony was held at St. Mary’s Church, followed by a reception at The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia.

This weekend, she reposted a series of stories on her Instagram featuring glimpses from the ceremony and reception. One of the pictures showed a crowd of guests gathered outside St. Mary’s Church as Katie and Devin exited the building after the ceremony. Another showed Katie seated beside her late brother Matthew’s wife Madeline.

via Instagram /@kgaudreau13

The next story was a short clip from the couple’s first dance at the reception venue taken from above. Another image focused on a gold table number “13” centerpiece which was labeled as their lucky number, a tribute to her late brother’s Johnny’s iconic number 13.

via Instagram/@kgaudreau13

One reposted image showed a tall welcome sign that read, “Welcome to the wedding of Katie & Devin. July 11, 2025, Philadelphia, PA.” Another photo showed Katie getting final touches on her makeup with the help of her sister Kristen and mother Jane.

One of the clicks saw the bride and groom seated in a carriage smiling for the camera. Other stories showed Katie and Devin walking out of the church doors and down the steps, surrounded by cheering friends and family.

via Instagram/@kgaudreau13

This wedding came nearly a year after the original date was postponed due to the tragic death of her brothers last year in August. Both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed in a fatal car accident the evening before her planned wedding while riding bikes near Salem County.

Johnny Guadreau’s sister recreates his dance at her wedding afterparty

A clip from Katie Gaudreau’s wedding afterparty has been making the rounds online. In the clip saw Katie recreate her late brother Johnny Gaudreau’s dance during the afterparty on Friday while the original video of him dancing played on a screen in the background.

A fan reposted the moment on X. The caption of the post read:

“Katie Gaudreau doing the same dance Johnny did at her wedding ❤️”

At her wedding, Katie included several other tributes to her late brothers Johnny and Matthew. Her veil was embroidered with their handwritten notes on the occasion and she carried a handkerchief with their initials and two doves.

Her bouquet had 21 and 13 roses matching their jersey numbers, which were reversed in the bridesmaids’ bouquets. Her father and groom’s party wore socks with “13” and “21,” and her dad’s suit had photos of the brothers inside.

