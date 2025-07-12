Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline pens emotional 5-word note for Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith

On Friday, late NHLer Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s sister Katie tied the knot with her partner Devin Joyce. The ceremony was attended by her close friends and family.

Ad

Katie’s late brother Matthew’s wife Madeline shared a couple of stories on her Instagram from the event afterwards. One of the pictures showed Madeline sitting closely with Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith, both wearing elegant ivory satin dresses.

In the caption, Madeline wrote an emotional five-word message:

“Can’t do life without you”

The second photo showed Madeline holding her baby boy Tripp in her arms. The baby was dressed in a blue-and-white romper.

Ad

Trending

“MY FOREVER DATE,” she captioned the story.

via Instagram/@mogaudreau

Last week, Katie had shared a 10-day weather forecast for Philadelphia on her Instagram story, writing that she actually hopes for rain on her wedding day because it could bring rainbows.

Ad

She added that there better be two, referring to a double rainbow she wished to see in memory of her late brothers, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Both were tragically killed in a road accident last August, just a day before Katie’s original wedding date.

Their mother Jane Gaudreau later reposted the story with a heartfelt message. She wrote:

“Katie… I promise you they will be there rain or shine! They wouldn’t miss it! ❤️”

Ad

Matthew Gaudreau’s wife launched signature apparel line in his memory

Earlier last month, Matthew Gaudreau’s wife Madeline announced the launch of a special clothing line in his memory. The collection was created in partnership with BLK The Label and officially launched on June 1.

Madeline shared the news on Instagram where she explained that the collection reflects Matthew’s personal style. She shared how he loved sweat suits and bright colors like green, which are featured in the line.

Ad

“Mattys collection will be live June 1st 🦋 It was such an honor designing this with BLK The Label. If you know Matty you know he was always in his ‘comfies’ I wanted to make sure that we had a sweat suit that spoke to his style which is simple and also comfortable.“

“I hope you all love this line as much as I do and know just how important this is to me and to him 🤍🫶,” she added.

Ad

Madeline also mentioned that she made sure to include youth sizes in the line. After Matthew retired, he spent much of his time coaching kids in hockey and she felt he would have loved seeing young players and his nieces and nephews wearing pieces designed in his honor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama