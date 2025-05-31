  • home icon
"Know just how important this is to me and to him": Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline launches special 'comfy' collection in honor of late husband

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified May 31, 2025 06:44 GMT
Matthew Gaudreau
Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline launches special 'comfy' collection in honor of late husband [via IG/@mogaudreau]

Since the tragic death of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau in a road accident last year in August, the Guadreau family has been paying special tributes to honor their loved ones from time to time. On Friday, Matthew’s wife Madeline Gaudreau shared that she has designed a special clothing line in his memory which will launch on June 1st.

Madeline mentioned that she has partnered with BLK The Label to design the special collection in an Instagram post. In the caption, she wrote:

“Mattys collection will be live June 1st 🦋 It was such an honor designing this with BLK The Label. If you know Matty you know he was always in his ‘comfies’ I wanted to make sure that we had a sweat suit that spoke to his style which is simple and also comfortable.“
She pointed out that he loved wearing bright colors, especially green, which is why that color was included in the line. She also mentioned that the bucket hat was a must-have, since it was Matty’s go-to accessory in the summer.

Madeleine also explained why it was important for her to include youth sizes. She shared that after Mattew retired, he put a lot of his time into coaching youth hockey, and she felt he would’ve loved seeing the kids he taught and his nieces and nephews wearing something created in his honor.

“I hope you all love this line as much as I do and know just how important this is to me and to him 🤍🫶,” she added.
She shared how close this project is to her heart and explained that a portion of the proceeds will go to The John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

Matthew Gaudreau’s sister dedicated final mile in Broad Street Run to late brothers’ memory

Earlier this month, Katie Gaudreau ran the 2025 Broad Street Run in Philadelphia and dedicated her final mile to her late brothers, Johnny and Matty.

The Broad Street Run is a popular 10-mile race held every spring. In an Instagram post, Katie mentioned that she participated with little training. Throughout the race, she used each mile to honor someone close to her.

“Broad Street 2025 🤍 Very little training but a whole lot of support. It just shows you can do anything with your village behind you supporting you….Although I wouldn’t recommend 10 miles without training,” she wrote.
Katie dedicated the early miles to her parents and other family members. Later miles went to her friends and people who have supported her family over the past eight months. She finished the race by dedicating the tenth mile to Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew.

