"You should be coming home from this tournament": Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie pens tear-jerking message for late brother as Team USA wins IIHF gold

Since the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a tragic road accident last year in August, the hockey community has paid special tributes to the memory of the late NHLers from time to time. Throughout the 2025 IIHF World Championship, Team USA honored the memory of Johnny Gaudreau by dedicating a locker stall and eventually draping his No. 13 shirt on the winners’ trophy.

On Tuesday, Johnny’s sister Kate Gaudreau shared a post from Hockey Forever’s Instagram account featuring monets from the special tribute Team USA paid in honor of her late brother. The carousel featured a throwback photo of Johnny’s holding a couple of ceremonial pucks in Team USA gear.

In the caption, Katie wrote:

“Love you so much. You should be coming home from this tournament and we should be starting summer. Miss you so much.”

via Instagram/@kgaudreau13

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were fatally struck by a truck on Aug. 29 last year while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. They were riding single file on the roadside when an allegedly drunk driver Sean Higgins attempted to overtake other vehicles and hit them from behind.

Higgins admitted to consuming "five or six" beers earlier that day and drinking two more while driving. He failed a sobriety test and had a blood alcohol level of 0.087 over the legal limit.

The driver was charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of death by auto, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal that would have resulted in a 35-year prison sentence earlier this year in January. The next court hearing is scheduled for June 10.

Johnny Gaudreau’s family reacts to his NHL Quarter century Team nomination

Earlier this month, Johnny Gaudreau was named to the NHL All Quarter-Century Team as part of the special recognition for players who began their NHL careers after 2010. Gaudreau’s parents, Jane and Guy, shared their emotional reactions to the honor on Instagram.

The couple posted a joint statement on the family foundation’s Instagram account, with a throwback picture of Johnny holding gameday puck with his parents during his time with the Calgary Flames.

“We are overwhelmed with pride and emotion to see our son John named to the NHL All Quarter-Century Team. This honor recognizes his truly special talent. He so loved being with his teammates playing the game.”

“This honor from the NHL reminds us that while our boys may no longer be with us, their impact on the game and everyone who knew them lives on. We know John and Matthew are looking down with pride, and we are grateful for this lasting recognition,” they added.

Johnny played 11 seasons in the NHL. He spent eight years with the Calgary Flames before signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022. Across the 763 games in the league, he scored 243 goals and made 500 assists.

