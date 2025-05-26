Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith reacts as Team USA honors No. 13 with special gesture after IIHF Worlds gold win

Team USA clinched their first IIHF World Championship gold since 1933 with a 1-0 OT victory over Switzerland in Stockholm on Sunday. Following the win, the team paid tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau by draping his No. 13 jersey over the championship trophy during the celebration.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith reposted several clips of the celebration and the special gesture on her Instagram stories. In one of the captions, she wrote:

“Congratulations! ❤️🤍💙 Proud of everyone in this photo”

Another clip showed Johnny’s close friend and former teammate Zach Werenski rushing back to the locker room to get Johnny’s No. 13 jersey before lifting the champions’ trophy.

“Thank you @zachwerenski,” she wrote, followed by a hand heart emoji.

She also shared a post from Hockey Forever's Instagram account featuring a throwback photo of Johnny Gaudreau in Team USA gear, holding ceremonial pucks.

“Every day u to amaze me. Every day im so proud of you and your impact. You are so loved. No one loves you more than me 😘. Simply impossible,” Meredith added in the caption.

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_

USA’s Tage Thompson scored the decisive goal on the night just over two minutes into sudden death, assisted by Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei. This is Team USA’s first gold medal in this tournament in 92 years, with their previous win dating back to 1933. This is also their third overall World Championship title including the 1960 Olympic gold, which was recognized as a world title at the time.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife melts over Team USA dedicating locker stall in his honor

Team USA honored late hockey star Johnny Gaudreau throughout the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship with a special gesture. Since Johnny and his brother Matthew Gaudreau died in a cycling accident last August, the team has kept his memory alive.

In their dressing room, Team USA once again left a locker stall for Johnny with his No. 13 jersey, as if he were still part of the squad.

On Thursday, Johnny’s wife Meredith Gaudreau reposted a photo from USA Hockey's Instagram on her stories. The photo showed Johnny’s No. 13 hanging in the locker room.

“So much love ❤️,” she wrote, followed by, “All of mine.”

Johnny and Matthew died last year on August 29 after being hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee while biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The driver Sean M. Higgins admitted to drinking five or six beers before driving. His blood alcohol level was 0.087 and he failed both field sobriety and breathalyzer tests.

Higgins was charged with two counts of death by auto, reckless driving and other related charges. In January this year, he pled not guilty and rejected a 35-year plea deal. The next court hearing is on June 10.

