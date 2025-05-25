Zach Werenski's fiancée Odette pens 3-word message for Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith as Team USA reaches IIHF Worlds final after 90 years

Zach Werenski and Team USA have punched their tickets to the gold medal game in the ongoing IIHF Worlds after defeating Sweden 6-2 in the semifinals. They will be playing their first final of the IIHF Men’s World Championship for the first time in over 90 years.

Weresnki’s former teammate, the late Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith expressed her excitement on her Instagram stories right after Team USA’s semifinal victory. Meredith posted a picture of Werenski’s post-game interview from her TV and tagged him and his fiancee Odette Peters in the story.

“GoOoOooO USA!”

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_

Odette reposted the snap on her own account and added:

“Miss you here,” along with a teary eyed emoji and four red hearts.

via Instagram /@odette_peters

The goals on the night came from Brady Skjei, Cutter Gauthier, Conor Garland, Mikey Eyssimont, Jackson LaCombe and Shane Pinto from Team USA. Sweden scored twice in the third period, but the USA responded quickly and kept control.

With this win, Zach Werenski and co. will be moving on to the gold medal game. They’ll face Switzerland, who advanced after a 7-0 win over Denmark in the semis. The final is set for Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 8:20 PM local time in Stockholm (2:20 PM ET) at Avicii Arena.

Zach Weresnki’s fiancee Odette celebrated her bridal shower

Earlier this month, Odette Peters celebrated her bridal shower with close family and friends. The event featured floral decorations, framed engagement photos, champagne flutes and a game called “Sketch That Dress” where guests guessed her wedding dress.

Odette wore a white lace dress with a high slit for the shower. She shared photos from the day on her Instagram stories including a group picture in a wood-paneled room with her friends. One story from her friend Jenna read:

“T-70 days 💍. Can’t wait to celebrate my sis 🤍.”

via Instagram /@odette_peters

Earlier this year, Odette went to New York City to find her wedding dress. She visited the designer store Galia Lahav and later posted a picture outside Jaxon James Couture Bridal, holding a sign that said, “I said Yes! Jaxon James Bride.”

Odette and Zach have been together for seven years and got engaged in May 2023 during a trip to Barcelona. They celebrated their anniversary in September 2024. Meredith Gaudreau had shared a look at their wedding invite on Instagram last December, writing:

“Wedding yearrrrr is upon us!”

Zach Werenski and Johnny Gaudreau’s families have been very close for a long time. After Johnny’s tragic death in August last year, Zach and Odette have stayed close to Meredith and her children, visiting often to offer support.

