On Friday, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie shared a weather screenshot on her Instagram stories showing the 10-day forecast in Philadelphia. In the caption, she joked that she actually wants it to rain on her wedding day because that means there could be rainbows.

Katie added that there “better be two” rainbows, implying she’s hoping for a double rainbow on her big day in memory of her late brothers, Johnny and Matthew.

“Am I the only bride that hopes for rain on her wedding day??? Bc that means 🌈🌈 & there better be two,” she wrote tagging Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's handles.

via Instagram/@kgaudreau13

Her mother Jane Gaudreau reposted the story on her own account with a tear-jerking message in the caption. She added:

“Katie… I promise you they will be there rain or shine! They wouldn’t miss it! ❤️”

via Instagram /@jgaudreau311

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother died in a tragic road accident last year in August, the evening before their sister Katie's wedding. The brothers were cycling near Salem County when an allegedly drunk driver hit them with his truck. The driver Sean Higgins is currently facing charges including aggravated manslaughter and reckless vehicular homicide.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith reacts to “Johnny Hockey” chants at 2025 NHL Draft

Last week, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith was invited on stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to announce the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round picks. She received a standing ovation from the entire arena.

As Meredith walked out, fans chanted “Johnny Hockey” and “Johnny! Johnny!” She paused, visibly emotional, before announcing Jackson Smith as the Blue Jackets’ first selection. She later returned to announce Pyotr Andreyanov as the 20th overall pick.

“I just wanted to take this time to thank every single team and every single fan base for your support for my family this past season. It’s truly an honor to be here and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you.”

“My greatest honor is representing (Johnny),” she added.

After the event, Meredith reposted a video on her Instagram stories originally shared by ex-NHLer Brad Richardson’s wife Jessica Szohr. The video featured the special moment and the crowd’s reaction as Meredith walked on stage.

Sharing it on her own stories, Meredith wrote:

“Nothing makes me cry as quickly as Johnny chants do,” with two white heart emojis.

Smith, the first pick, later said via video that it was “an incredible moment” and that he felt honored to be part of such a meaningful tribute.

