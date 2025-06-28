Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith chokes up before announcing Blue Jackets's pick at 2025 NHL draft [WATCH]

On Friday night, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith Gaudreau, took the stage at the 2025 NHL draft to announce the Columbus Blue Jackets' first-round selections. She received a standing ovation from the crowd as she walked out to the podium.

Before reading the name of the Blue Jackets’ first pick, Meredith appeared visibly emotional and paused to collect herself. A video of the moment posted by BR Open Ice on X shows her choking up as fans at the Peacock Theater began chanting “Johnny! Johnny!” in tribute to the beloved former Blue Jackets forward.

“I just wanted to take this time to thank every single team and every single fan base for your support for my family this past season. It’s truly an honor to be here and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you.”

“My greatest honor is representing (Johnny),” she added.

Meredith announced Jackson Smith as Columbus' first selection of the night. Smith, speaking later via video call, called it an incredible moment, saying he felt extra honored to be chosen during such a meaningful tribute.

Johnny Gaudreau's wife later returned to the podium to announce the Blue Jackets' second pick of the first round, where they selected Pyotr Andreyanov at No. 20.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife shares heartwarming detail about newborn Carter’s wardrobe choices

On Wednesday, Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith Gaudreau, posted a series of stories on her Instagram showing their youngest son, Carter’s wardrobe choices. One of the pictures showed baby Carter sleeping peacefully while wearing cream-colored Harry Potter pajamas.

In another post, Carter was seen in a light-colored onesie next to his older brother, Johnny Jr. Meredith shared that this outfit is special and is often used.

“Carter only wears the outfits daddy picked out 🥰. Harry Potter pjs he got for Noa lol,” she captioned one story.

She also shared a throwback picture of Johnny lying on a couch with Johnny Jr. sleeping on his chest. The onesie Johnny Jr. wore in that photo is now worn by baby Carter.

Meredith and Johnny Gaudreau have three children. Carter Michael Gaudreau, their youngest, was born on April 1 this year. Meredith had shared news of her pregnancy during Johnny’s memorial last September.

This month, Meredith also shared a touching Father’s Day tribute. She spoke about how much Johnny loved being a dad and how proud he was to guide his brother Matthew in parenting.

"Thank you for the very best years of my life," Meredith wrote. "Thank you for making us a family. Thank you for being my best friend, my favorite person, the man of my dreams. I love you so much. Forever and ever."

Both Johnny Guadreau and his brother Matthew died in August last year in a tragic road accident. They were hit by a truck while cycling in New Jersey, while the driver was reportedly under the influence.

