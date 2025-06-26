"Only wears outfits daddy picked out": Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shares heartwarming details about newborn Carter's wardrobe choices

On Wednesday, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith posted a series of stories on her Instagram featuring her youngest son Carter’s wardrobe. She also shared a heartwarming detail about the outfits Carter wears.

One of the pictures showed baby Carter peacefully sleeping in someone’s arms while wearing cream-colored Harry Potter-themed pajamas. Meredith mentioned that these pajamas were originally bought for their daughter Noa.

“Carter only wears the outfits daddy picked out 🥰. Harry Potter pjs he got for Noa lol,” she captioned the story.

The next story saw her older son Johnny Jr. sharing a moment with baby Carter who was wearing a light-colored long sleeve zip-up onesie. In the caption, she wrote:

Trending

“And this special one we add to the rotation a lot 🤍”

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

In another throwback picture Merdith shared on her story, Johnny Gaudreau was seen resting on a couch with baby Johnny sleeping on his chest. Johnny Jr. was wearing the same light colored onesie baby Carter wears now.

Jonny and Meredith Guadreau have three kids. Their youngest son Carter Michael Gaudreau was born this year on April 1, months after Meredith announced her pregnancy during Johnny’s memorial in September.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife pens moving Father’s Day tribute to late NHLer

Earlier this month, Meredith Gaudreau shared a touching Father’s Day tribute for her late husband Johnny Gaudreau. In a heartfelt piece published by The Players' Tribune, Meredith opened up about her grief, family memories and the sweet bond between Johnny and his brother Matthew Gaudreau.

Both Johnny and Matthew died last year in August in a tragic road accident after being hit by a truck driven by an alleged drunk driver while the brothers were cycling in New Jersey.

"Thank you for the very best years of my life," Meredith wrote. "Thank you for making us a family. Thank you for being my best friend, my favorite person, the man of my dreams. I love you so much. Forever and ever."

She mentioned how much Johnny loved being a father and how proud he was to show his brother Matthew the parenting ropes. Meredith recalled sweet and funny moments like Johnny teaching Matthew how to change diapers.

Meredith also wrote a message for her late brother-in-law Matthew about how proud he would have been of his son Tripp Matthew, who was born in December. She called Matthew an amazing uncle who always brought gifts for the kids and said he would’ve been a wonderful dad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama