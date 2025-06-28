Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith pours her heart out as ‘Johnny Hockey’ chants echos at 2025 NHL Draft

On Friday, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to announce the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round picks. She was given a standing ovation by the entire arena on the night.

Ad

As Meredith walked out, the crowd broke into loud “Johnny Hockey” and “Johnny! Johnny!” chants. She paused, visibly emotional before announcing Jackson Smith as the team’s pick. Later, she returned to the podium to announce Pyotr Andreyanov at No. 20 overall.

After the draft, Meredith reposted a video on Instagram that was originally shared by ex-NHLer Brad Richardson’s wife Jessica Szohr. The story featured the special moment of Meredith’s entrance on stage and the crowd’s reaction. Jessica also tagged Meredith on the story.

Ad

Trending

In the caption of her own story, Meredith wrote:

“Nothing makes me cry as quickly as Johnny chants do,” followed by two white heart emojis.

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Smith, speaking later via a video conference, called it “an incredible moment” and mentioned he felt honored to be chosen during such a meaningful tribute by the Blue Jackets.

Ad

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew had died in a tragic road accident last year in August, the day before their sister Katie’s wedding. The brothers were cycling near Salem County when an allegedly drunk driver hit them with his truck. The court proceedings are underway and the driver Sean Higgins faces charges including aggravated manslaughter and reckless vehicular homicide.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute

Earlier this month, Meredith Gaudreau shared a moving Father’s Day tribute to her husband. In her tribute, Meredith spoke warmly about their life together and their three children Noa, Johnny Jr. and Carter.

Ad

She mentioned how Johnny lovingly cared for their kids and helped Matthew prepare to become a father before Matthew’s son was born.

"Thank you for the very best years of my life," Meredith wrote. "Thank you for making us a family. Thank you for being my best friend, my favorite person, the man of my dreams. I love you so much. Forever and ever."

Ad

Meredith had announced her pregnancy during Johnny’s memorial service last September and later gave birth to their son Carter in April. Matthew’s wife, Madeline, also welcomed their son Tripp in December.

Meredith then shared sweet memories of Johnny teaching Matthew how to change diapers and the special moments the brothers shared while raising their families. She expressed her deep love and gratitude for the years spent with Johnny and called him her best friend and life partner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama