Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie reacts to Sean Monahan making finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy 

Katie Gaudreau, sister of the late Johnny Gaudreau, reacted to Sean Monahan’s Masterton Trophy nomination. She shared the NHL’s finalist announcement on her Instagram story and added two white heart emojis. Manohan has provided continued support to Gaudreau's family after his tragic death on Aug. 29 last year.

Ad

Katie shared in her Instagram story / @kgaudreau13

Monahan, Marc-Andre Fleury and Gabriel Landeskog are the three finalists for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. Monahan and Gaudreau were close friends and teammates with the Calgary Flames for nine years. In 2024, Monahan joined the Columbus Blue Jackets to play with Gaudreau again.

Ad

Trending

Sadly, Johnny and his brother Matthew died in a biking accident weeks before the season started. Monahan continued playing and became a strong presence on and off the ice. He scored 57 points in 54 games in his first year with the Blue Jackets.

Monahan’s efforts this season have even impressed his teammates. Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner praised him as a true professional and leader.

"The way he’s handled himself, just stepping in here under those circumstances," Jenner said via NHL.com. "He’s been a leader in the room and a leader on the ice. He’s a true pro. Everyone can learn from him."

Ad

Monahan has spoken openly about his grief after losing his friend Johnny Gaudreau. During an interview with The Athletic in April, Monahan talked about the moment when he found out about Gaudreau's fatal accident.

Monahan was packing for Columbus after signing with the team in free agency at the time.

"That's when I got the call. That's how I found out Johnny had passed." Monahan said. "I wasn't sure, to be honest. I didn't know what was going to happen. I was in Columbus for a while and I couldn't bring myself to the rink. It was hard."

Ad

Monahan has honored Gaudreau during games, like pointing to Johnny’s banner in Nationwide Arena in Columbus during a game against Florida Panthers in October 2024.

Katie Gaudreau recalls 2024 tragedy that took Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew's lives

Katie Gaudreau started 2024 by sharing a video on Instagram with moments from the past year. Her brothers, Johnny and Matthew, were killed in August by a drunk driver the night before her wedding. In her caption, Katie wrote:

Ad

"2024 I hate you. You went from what should have been the best year of my life to the worst. You taught me that life is cruel and unfair. You made me feel so small and so lost..."

Ad

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were laid to rest on Sept. 9.

Soon after, Matthew’s wife Madeline had a son, Tripp Matthew, on Dec. 29. Johnny’s wife Meredith also gave birth to another son in April, Carter Michael Gaudreau, their third child.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama