Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith hypes up Team USA ahead of much-awaited 4 Nations Face-Off championship clash

Late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith took to social media to show her support for Team USA ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off final. On Wednesday, she posted a photo of Johnny’s #13 USA jersey hanging in the team locker room.

“These little captions. You deserve it all Reggie. So proud of you. Ur impact amazes me every single day, but it does not surprise me. I always knew how perfect you were. Luckiest girl in the world,” Meredith wrote in the post’s caption.

(Credit: IG/@meredithgaudreau_)

On Thursday, Meredith posted a reel showing USA forward Matthew Tkachuk explaining how the team was playing in Johnny’s honor and added her own excited caption.

“Let’s goooooo,” Meredith wrote, adding the US flag and red, white and blue heart emojis.

Meredith wrapped up her social media activities with a geo-tagged snapshot of the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

“Off to Boston,” Meredith wrote in the caption, all but confirming that she would be there for the final game of the tournament.

In the clip, Tkachuk spoke about how Johnny inspired the team.

“Everywhere you go in that locker room, you see his jersey and that No. 13. You get emotional because he should be here with us competing and playing for this country. We don’t take this opportunity for granted, and he’s one of the big things we’re playing for right now,” Tkachuk told reporters via WEEI 93.7 FM.

“So him and his whole family, we think about them all the time. I heard that maybe his wife might be in attendance for the game, which is super special to us. You know, it’s just an opportunity that we have for so many people, but especially them to show what we can do, and definitely have him in our thoughts.”

Johnny Gaudreau could have been on the US 4 Nations team

Johnny Gaudreau is the leading scorer among active players for the US international team. The forward has 43 points, 13 goals and 30 assists, in IIHF hockey. He moved past Patrick Kane on the scoresheet in May 2024 during the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

"It’s really special, I’m very honoured to be able to play for the USA,” Gaudreau said via IIHF.com at the time. “Any time I get a chance to come over here it’s a true honour. I owe a lot of thanks to my teammates."

According to his friends and family, Johnny was looking forward to taking part in the 4 Nations Face-Off and would have been one of the first names on the roster had he and his brother not been tragically killed in a road accident on Aug. 29.

