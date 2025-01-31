Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith pens 2-word reaction to Andrew Mangiapane and wife Claudia's wedding photoshoot

Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau’s family and his former teammate Andrew Mangiapane’s family have shared a close bond since their time together in Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau was even among the former Calgary Flames players who attended Andrew Mangiapane’s wedding last summer.

Mangiapane, who was traded to the Washington Capitals weeks before the wedding, married his longtime girlfriend Claudia Tersigni in July 2024. On Thursday, WedLuxe Toronto shared exclusive images from the Mangiapane’s wedding on their Instagram account, and Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, was quick to express her emotions on her stories.

Meredith shared the post on her own account and wrote in the caption:

“My girl,” with a white heart emoji.

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

Along with the Gaudreaus, former Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin was also present last summer at the Mangiapane’s wedding, which took place at the Globe and Mail Centre. Current Flames captain Mikael Backlund and defenseman Rasmus Andersson were also in attendance with their partners, reconnecting with their former teammates.

Rasmus Andersson’s wife, Tessa, also shared the wedding photoshoot post on her stories on Thursday and wrote:

“Most perfect bride,” tagging Claudia in the caption.

via Instagram /@tessaiandersson

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife cheers on Andrew Mangiapane’s return to ice

On Tuesday night, Andrew Mangiapane played his first game in Calgary since being traded to the Washington Capitals last summer. The Flames honored him with a video tribute during the first commercial break.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, acknowledged the moment on Instagram, reposting a fan's picture of Johnny and Mangiapane doing a fist bump on her own stories. In the caption, she wrote:

“Go Mango,” with a heart and clapping emoji.

Throughout the season, Mangiapane has honored Gaudreau by writing his initials on his hockey stick. He admitted that returning to Calgary was “nerve-wracking” but appreciated the warm welcome from fans and former teammates.

In Aug. 2024, Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when they were struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Sean Higgins. Higgins, 44, was reportedly attempting to pass other vehicles on a single-lane rural highway when the incident occurred.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of death by auto. Higgins’ blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.087, which is above the legal limit of 0.08 in New Jersey. Higgins has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in custody awaiting trial.

