Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith pens 2-word reaction to Omaha Lancers paying tribute to Matthew Gaudreau

Since the tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew last year in August in a road accident, the hockey community has paid special tributes to their memory from time to time. On Saturday, Matthew Gaudreau’s former team, the Omaha Lancers, held a special ceremony to honor the Gaudreau brothers.

Ad

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared a post from the Lancers’ official Instagram account announcing the “Matthew Gaudreau Night & Fan Appreciation Night.”

“Tonight we honor Matthew Gaudreau & celebrate our fans. It's Matthew Gaudreau Night & Fan Appreciation Night. Puck Drops at 6:05 PM, don't miss it! Stream the game on FloHockey & Mixlr,” read the caption of the post.

Ad

Trending

While sharing the post on her stories, Meredith wrote:

“Matty night,” followed by four orange heart emojis.

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

Before their game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints, the Lancers displayed a tribute video to honor the brothers. Their family was invited to join for a ceremonial puck on the ice and there was an 11-second moment of silence for Matthew, who wore jersey No. 11 during his time with the Lancers.

Ad

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith pens heartfelt message on sister-in-law Madeline’s birthday

Earlier this week, Meredith Gaudreau posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her sister-in-law Madeline on her Instagram stories. Madeline was married to Johnny’s late brother, Matthew Gaudreau.

On Wednesday, Meredith shared a photo of the two couples, Johnny, Meredith, Matthew and Madeline posing in a backyard with a picket fence behind them. A balloon spelling out “love” in cursive was visible in the tree above them. Madeline’s head was decorated with a pink computer-generated crown in the post.

Ad

“Happy birthday to my girl Who doesn’t like attention on herself but sorry sis you deserve it,” Meredith wrote in the caption, tagging Madeline.

In the photo, Meredith and Madeline were dressed in pale tops and blue jeans while Johnny sported a white T-shirt, black jeans, a gray hat and holding a champagne flute. Matthew was seen in a white shirt, gray jeans and a black hat.

Ad

Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau died last year on Aug. 29, one day before their sister Katie’s wedding. The brothers were cycling near Salem County when an allegedly drunk driver hit them with his truck.

In January 2025, the driver Sean Higgins appeared in court and pleaded not guilty and turned down a plea deal that would have resulted in a 35-year prison sentence. The court has scheduled the next hearing for Apr/ 15 this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama