Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith pens heartfelt birthday message for her sister-in-law Madeline Gaudreau

Late Columbus Blue Jackets’ forward Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, wished her sister-in-law, Madeline, through a special birthday message on Instagram. Madeline was married to Johnny’s late brother, Matthew.

Ad

On Wednesday, Meredith Gaudreau posted a picture of the two couples together, with a computer-generated pink crown adorning Madeline’s head.

“Happy birthday to my girl Who doesn’t like attention on herself but sorry sis you deserve it,” Meredith wrote in the caption, tagging Madeline.

“ARIES SEASON,” the photo is titled.

(Credit: IG/@meredithgaudreau_)

The photo shows Johnny, Meredith, Matthew and Madeline in a backyard and a picket fence in the background. A festive balloon in the shape of the word “love” in cursive is stuck in a tree’s foliage as well. Meredith and Madeline are wearing pale tops and blue jeans; Johnny is wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and a grey hat; Matthew is wearing a white shirt, grey jeans and a black hat. Johnny has a champagne flute in his left hand.

Ad

Trending

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in an alleged drunk driving accident on Aug. 29. The brothers, who were visiting their hometown of Oldmans Township, New Jersey, for their sister Katie’s wedding, were riding bicycles on the side of the road at night when they were struck by a car that had pulled onto the shoulder to overtake another vehicle illegally.

The larger hockey community has rallied to support the Gaudreau family after the brothers’ death. The Columbus Blue Jackets organized a special candlelight vigil and memorial ceremony to honor the brothers. Teams such as the Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Johnny’s USHL team, the Dubuque Fighting Saints, and the brothers’ high school, Gloucester Catholic, have all held ceremonies in remembrance.

Ad

On Mar. 1, the Columbus Blue Jackets hosted the Detroit Red Wings for the NHL Stadium Series event at the outdoor Ohio University hockey arena. Meredith, her and Johnny’s kids, Noa and Johnny Jr., and Johnny and Matthew’s parents, Guy and Jane, led the Blue Jackets onto the ice before the game.

Madeline had wished Johnny Gaudreau’s wife happy birthday as well

On Jan. 20, Madeline wished Meredith a happy birthday. She posted the same picture of the two couples posing in the backyard on her Instagram.

Ad

“You inspire me daily. Happy birthday to the strongest woman I know,” Madeline wrote in the caption, tagging Meredith.

(Credit: IG/mogaudreau)

The Gaudreau family has shared moments of their lives with the brothers on social media in the months since their death.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama