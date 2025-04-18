Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith pens 3-word reaction to Blue Jackets season-exit documentary

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s family continue to follow the Columbus Blue Jackets. As the team ended their 2024-25 NHL campaign, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith made sure to show her support for husband’s former team.

On Thursday, Meredith Gaudreau reposted the season-closing video from the official Instagram account of the Blue Jackets. In the caption, she wrote:

“So much love,” followed by a red heart emoji.

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_

Columbus concluded the 2024-25 NHL season with a 40–33–9 record, totaling 89 points and finishing 4th in the Metropolitan Division. The side narrowly missed the playoffs by two points. They ended the season on a six-game win streak with a 6–1 victory over the New York Islanders in their final game.

Johnny Gaudreau joined the Columbus Blue Jackets in July 2022 on a seven-year contract. He played 161 games over two seasons with the team, recording 21 goals and 53 assists in 2022–23, and 12 goals with 48 assists in 2023–24.

Tragically on Aug. 29 last year Johnny and his brother Matthew died after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while cycling near their home in New Jersey. The Blue Jackets honored them with a tribute before their home opener where they left the left wing position empty during the opening faceoff and displayed a memorial banner. They also honored Johnny Gaudreau’s legacy during the Stadium Series.

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother pens heartfelt note of gratitude to USHL

On Thursday, Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane thanked the USHL and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan for introducing the Gaudreau Award. Earlier this year, the USHL had officially honored the legacy of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau with the creation of the Gaudreau Award.

The award was originally introduced in January 2025 and recognizes players who exemplify character, sportsmanship and dedication to the game. On April 12, Ethan Wyttenbach of the Sioux Falls Stampede was named its first recipient.

This week, USHL Commissioner Glenn Hefferan presented the award in Sioux Falls, joined by the Gaudreau brothers’ parents, Guy and Jane. Jane Gaudreau shared her appreciation on X, thanking the USHL and Hefferan for creating the award and inviting them to the ceremony.

“A special thank you to Glenn Hefferan and the @USHL for establishing the award to honor John & Matty Gaudreau. Guy and I were incredibly honored to be invited to Sioux Falls to surprise Ethan Wyttenbach and let him know he was the winner of the Gaudreau Award,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Jane also thanked the Omaha Lancers for organizing a special tribute night on April 5 in honor of her son Matthew Gaudreau, who played for the team from 2011 to 2013.

