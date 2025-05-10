Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith pens 3-word reaction to Team USA dedicating a stall in his honor at 2025 World Championship

Since the death of late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a tragic road accident last year in August, the entire community has paid special tributes to the memory of the late stars.

Ahead of the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship, USA dedicated a tribute stall with Johnny’s No. 13 jersey in the locker room to honor his legacy. On Friday, Johnny Guadreau’s wife Meredith shared a post from the Instagram account ‘Hockey Forever’ on her story, featuring clicks of the special stalls Team USA has dedicated for Johnny in every tournament since his passing.

In the caption, Meredith wrote:

“Proud of u”

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Earlier this year, USA Hockey dedicated a special stall in Johnny Gaudreau’s honor throughout the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament. They also created a tribute documentary featuring his time with Team USA.

Johnny Guadreau and his brother Matthew died last year on August 29 in a road accident near Salem County. The brothers were out cycling the evening before their sister Katie’s wedding when an allegedly drunk driver hit them with his truck.

The driver Sean Higgins has since been charges with multiple accounts including two counts of death by auto. This year in January, he rejected a 35-year plea deal and pleaded not guilty. The next court hearing is scheduled for June 10.

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother thanked the USHL and comish Glenn Hefferan

Earlier last month, the USHL officially presented the inaugural Gaudreau Award in memory of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. On April 12, Ethan Wyttenbach of the Sioux Falls Stampede was announced as the first recipient of the award.

USHL Commissioner Glenn Hefferan, along with Johnny and Matthew’s parents Guy and Jane Gaudreau surprised Wyttenbach in Sioux Falls with the honor.

Jane Gaudreau shared a note of gratitude on X, thanking the league and Commissioner Hefferan for recognizing her sons’ legacy. She also posted several pictures from their trip to Sioux Falls.

“A special thank you to Glenn Hefferan and the @USHL for establishing the award to honor John & Matty Gaudreau. Guy and I were incredibly honored to be invited to Sioux Falls to surprise Ethan Wyttenbach and let him know he was the winner of the Gaudreau Award,” Jane wrote.

The same week, Jane Guadreau also thanked the Omaha Lancers who honored the brothers before a game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The Gaudreau family participated in the ceremonial puck drop and the team held an 11-second moment of silence for Matthew, who wore No. 11 during his time with the Lancers.

