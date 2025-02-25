Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith pens a heartfelt message after hockey fans shower Baby Johnny with happy birthday chant

Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith expressed profound gratitude after hockey fans united to celebrate her son's first birthday.

Ad

The emotional moment occurred during Saturday's Columbus Blue Jackets game against the Chicago Blackhawks, when the entire Nationwide Arena joined together in singing "Happy Birthday" to Johnny Gaudreau Jr.

"The NHL community is the best," Meredith tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The sellout crowd of nearly 19,000 fans watched as Baby Johnny appeared on the arena's giant screen, wearing a sweatshirt adorned with his father's signature.

The Blue Jackets have made immense efforts all season to pay respects to Gaudreau, who tragically died in a cycling accident over the summer along with his brother Matthew.

The Blue Jackets have commemorated their fallen star through various gestures, including a commemorative video, a banner featuring his No. 13 jersey raised to the rafters, special helmet decals and a permanent memorial inside Nationwide Arena.

Ad

The tributes have extended beyond Columbus, with Team USA displaying Gaudreau's jersey during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and awarding it to standout players following victories.

Gaudreau's 11-year NHL career, including nine seasons with the Calgary Flames before joining Columbus, left an indelible mark on the hockey world.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith celebrates son’s first birthday

Meredith Gaudreau marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media post honoring her late husband and their growing family.

Ad

“I can’t believe you gave me a boy,” is all John said over and over again when baby Johnny arrived. I couldn’t stop staring at how happy John was - one of the best moments of my life," Meredith reminisced.

"All of daddy’s accomplishments don’t compare to the pride and joy he had in being your father."

Ad

Ad

Meredith, who's pregnant with the couple's third child, went on to call little Johnny her "rock" and his big sister Noa's "best friend." She thanked John for giving her their son and building their family together.

"I can’t wait to give you a little sibling soon! Everything for you Baby Johnny. We love you so much! Thank you for our boy. Thank you for our family. Crazy first year but today we celebrate," she wrote.

Although Johnny Gaudreau is no more, it's clear that his memory lives on through his young children.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles