Watch: Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith holds back tears as fans in NHL arena sing 'Happy Birthday' for Baby Johnny on his 1st birthday

There were emotional scenes at the NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks as fans sang 'Happy Birthday' to Johnny Gaudreau's son.

During the first period of the game, the announcer asked fans to wish Gaudreau's son a happy first birthday. The crowd at Nationwide Arena enthusiastically obliged, singing 'Happy Birthday' for Baby Johnny.

As the fans sang, Johnny's wife, Meredith Gaudreau, who was visibly emotional during the song, held back tears as the crowd wished her son a special first birthday.

Johnny Gaudreau Jr,, whose full name is Johnny Edward Gaudreau, was born on February 22, 2022. He is the second child of Johnny and Meredith, who also have a daughter named Noa Harper Gaudreau.

Meredith has previously shared how emotional she gets seeing her husband cheered on by the Boston crowd during the 4 Nations final between Team USA and Team Canada on Thursday.

"So emotional hearing this all around me. Kept thinking how I can’t wait to show these videos to our kids one day" Meredith said on X.

Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed on August 29 when a Jeep hit them while they were biking in New Jersey.

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie posts emotional message for her brothers

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie shared a touching Instagram story ahead of the 4 Nations final between USA and Canada.

Katie reposted a photo from media outlet NESN showing the memorial locker stall set up by Team USA to honor Johnny. His #13 jersey and an American flag sat in the stall.

In the message, Katie wrote:

"A reminder of who should be here. I saw firsthand how hard John worked this summer with Matty and Dad on the ice."

"This has been such a hard week because I know how bad he wanted to be playing tonight. Matty would’ve been John’s most supportive tonight. I love you both more than anything."

via Instagram /@kgaudreau13

Team USA paid tribute to Johnny throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off. After each game, the MVP was awarded a Gaudreau USA jersey in the locker room.

Before the final game, honorary captain Mike Eruzione took the ice wearing Gaudreau's jersey in a special moment. In the stands, Johnny’s wife, Meredith, was overwhelmed with emotion seeing the love and support for her late husband.

