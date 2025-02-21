Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie pens 4-word reaction to TD Garden crowd's "Johnny Hockey chants" during 4 Nations final

Fans at TD Garden broke out into "Johnny Hockey" chants in memory of late hockey star Johnny Gaudreay during the 4 Nations Faceoff championship game between Team USA and Canada on Thursday. Johnny’s sister Katie was overwhelmed by the love shown by the crowd on the night.

She shared a post from the Instagram account from the Daily Faceoff featuring analyst Frank Seravalli’s tweet about the Johnny Hockey chants ‘echoing through TD Garden’.

In the caption, Katie wrote:

“THEY DESERVE EVERY CHANT”

In a separate story, Katie reposted a clip from Barstool Sports’ Instagram account as "Johnny Hockey" chants took over TD Garden. She expressed her gratitude to the fans, writing:

“I LOVE THE HOCKEY COMMUNITY”

Katie also shared a snap from a group chat of a heartwarming exchange with her older sister Kristen from the moment the chants broke out at TD Garden.

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie pens heartwrenching message in memory of late brothers

Prior to the game, Katie Gaudreau shared a post from NESN on her stories featuring the Johnny Gaudreau memorial stall created in memory of the late hockey star. Katie penned an emotional message reflecting on how much her brothers Johnny and Matthew would have wanted to be part of the championship game.

“A reminder of who should be here,” she wrote. “I saw firsthand how hard John worked this summer with Matty and Dad on the ice.”

“This has been such a hard week because I know how bad he wanted to be playing tonight. Matty would’ve been John’s most supportive tonight. I love you both more than anything.”

Team USA honored Johnny Gaudreau in multiple ways throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. They reserved a locker stall for Johnny, displaying his No. 13 jersey alongside an American flag.

The team has been awarding the No. 13 to the player of the game throughout the tournament. Guy Gaudreau was invited to the team's practice at the Bell Centre and included in the team photo. He also attended a team dinner in Montreal with USA Hockey legends Mike Modano, Mike Eruzione, and Rob McClanahan.

Last year in August Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were fatally struck by a vehicle while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The incident occurred the evening before their sister Katie’s wedding, where both were to serve as groomsmen. The driver Sean M. Higgins was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of death by auto and reckless driving.

